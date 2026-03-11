Tommy Lee Jones has joined the cast of FX’s “The Lowdown” for Season 2.

So far, FX has yet to release details about the Oscar-winning actor’s character. Peabody award-winner Sterlin Harjo created the series, and serves as executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, its lead Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau and Scott Teems.

“The Lowdown” is produced by FX Productions. At the top of the year, FX renewed “The Lowdown” for a second season.

Here’s FX’s description of the series: “‘The Lowdown’ follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk.”

In Season 1, as FX explains, “the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that.”

Before stepping into “The Lowdown,” Jones recently starred in Amazon’s legal drama “The Burial” with Jamie Foxx and Jurnee Smollett. He earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in 1994’s “The Fugitive,” and also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He nabbed his first Oscar nomination for playing Clay Shaw in Oliver Stone’s “JFK.”

Jones is represented by CAA, Viewpoint, and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.