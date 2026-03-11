Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Tommy Lee Jones Joins ‘The Lowdown’ Cast for Season 2

The FX comedy starring Ethan Hawke as a citizen journalist kicks off production for the second chapter this spring in Tulsa

Raquel Harris
Tommy Lee Jones (Getty Images)
Tommy Lee Jones (Getty Images)

Tommy Lee Jones has joined the cast of FX’s “The Lowdown” for Season 2.

So far, FX has yet to release details about the Oscar-winning actor’s character. Peabody award-winner Sterlin Harjo created the series, and serves as executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, its lead Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau and Scott Teems.

“The Lowdown” is produced by FX Productions. At the top of the year, FX renewed “The Lowdown” for a second season.

the-lowdown-ethan-hawke-fx
Read Next
FX Renews 'The Lowdown' for Season 2

Here’s FX’s description of the series: “‘The Lowdown’ follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk.”

In Season 1, as FX explains, “the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that.”

Before stepping into “The Lowdown,” Jones recently starred in Amazon’s legal drama “The Burial” with Jamie Foxx and Jurnee Smollett. He earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in 1994’s “The Fugitive,” and also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He nabbed his first Oscar nomination for playing Clay Shaw in Oliver Stone’s “JFK.”

Jones is represented by CAA, Viewpoint, and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.

Read Next
‘The Lowdown’ Creator Sterlin Harjo Explains That ‘Reservation Dogs’ Cameo in the Premiere

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments