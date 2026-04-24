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Universal Shifts ‘Miami Vice ’85’ to 2028, Moves Mummy Franchise Up to 2027

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joe Kosinski will direct the remake starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler

Michael B Jordan Austin Butler Miami Vice '85

Universal Pictures’ release of “Miami Vice ’85” will shift from Aug. 6, 2027, to May 19, 2028, while the next installment in “The Mummy” franchise moves up from May 19, 2028, to Oct. 15, 2027, the studio announced Friday.

Additionally, Universal Pictures will release an untitled Universal event film on Aug. 6, 2027. The studio will also release an untitled Blumhouse event film on Oct. 8, 2027.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski will direct the remake of “Miami Vice,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the next “The Mummy” film, starring Academy Award winners Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser.

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“Miami Vice ’85” is produced by Dylan Clark and Dylan Clark Productions (“The Batman,” “The Penguin”), along with Joseph Kosinski (“F1”).

Fellow Academy Award nominee Dan Gilroy is writing the script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich for the series executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for the studio.

David Coggeshall wrote the script for “The Mummy.” Plot details are being kept under wraps. Franchise veteran Sean Daniel is set to produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment. Brendan Fraser, Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart will executive produce the film. Executive Vice President of Production Development Jay Polidoro and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee production for the studio.

Michael B Jordan Austin Butler Miami Vice '85
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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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