The Heat Is On: ‘Miami Vice ’85’ Is a Go With Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler for 2027 Release

Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan and Academy Award nominee Austin Butler are confirmed to star in “Miami Vice ’85” as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and Sonny Crockett, Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday.

Academy Award nominee Joseph Kosinski, most recently the director of Best Picture Oscar nominees “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” explores the glamour and corruption of mid-’80s Miami in an all-new version of “Miami Vice,” inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark Universal Television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.

“Miami Vice ‘85” will be filmed for Imax and is set for release by Universal Pictures on Aug. 6, 2027. Production will begin this year.

The film is produced by Dylan Clark/Dylan Clark Productions (“The Batman,” “The Penguin”) and Kosinski (“F1”).

Fellow Academy Award nominee Dan Gilroy is writing the script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the series executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for the studio.

Most recently, Jordan won an Academy Award, Actor Award and two NAACP Awards for his lead dual-performance in “Sinners,” his fifth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. Upon its release in March 2025, “Sinners” became a critical, cultural and box office juggernaut, marking the biggest debut for an original film since 2019.

Next up, Jordan will direct, star and produce a reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair” for Amazon MGM. That film hits theaters worldwide on March 5, 2027. Meanwhile, Butler will next star in the A24 crime thriller “Enemies” with Jeremy Allen White.

Jordan is repped by 1v1 Entertainment, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and 2PM Sharp. Butler is repped by WME, Brillstein, Sloane Offer Weber & Dern and 2PM Sharp. Kosinski is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Clark is repped by CAA and 42West. Gilroy is repped by CAA, LBI and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.