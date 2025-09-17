Universal Sets Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Miami Vice’ Movie for 2027 Release

Break out your white blazers and pastel shirts. Universal’s upcoming film “Miami Vice,” based on the hit 1980s TV series and directed by “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1” director Joseph Kosinski, will be released on Aug. 6, 2027.

Dan Gilroy, who just won an Emmy for his work on the “Star Wars” series “Andor,” will write the script with two-time Oscar nominee Eric Singer. Kosinski will produce with Dylan Clark.

Created by Anthony Yerkovich, “Miami Vice” ran for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989. The series starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as Sonny and Rico, two police detectives who fight an endless and seemingly futile battle against the drug trade and criminal underworld of Miami Beach.

“Miami Vice” had an immense impact on pop culture, starting trends in men’s fashion, music and in the public perception of Miami. To this day, Sonny and Rico’s penchant for wearing Armani blazers over t-shirts became a signature style of 80s fashion while the show’s popularity helped cement the New Wave style of music and cinematography as a signature aspect of that decade to this day.

“Miami Vice” also left an impact on television history as a major stepping stone for future TV producing legend Dick Wolf when he took over as showrunner for the show’s third season, adapting a more serious and somber tone. While it was poorly received by critics, that “ripped from the headlines” approach would become the basis a few years later for Wolf’s biggest claim to fame, “Law & Order,” which just celebrated its 35th year on the air.

The upcoming “Miami Vice” film joins a summer 2027 slate that is still in the early stages of being filled out. It will enter an early August slot alongside Disney’s film adaptation of the smash hit children’s TV series “Bluey.” Universal also currently has a live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” set for release in June of that year.