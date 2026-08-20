‘Reacher’ Tops ‘Ted Lasso’ to Rule This Week’s Streaming Chart

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HBO Max and Netflix typically dominate the Samba weekly Wrap Report streaming chart, so it’s a big deal when another streaming player tops the chart. It’s an even bigger deal when that streaming player knocks off one of the biggest shows on TV.

That’s the case this week as “Reacher,” Amazon Prime Video’s action series, tops the chart as it kicks off its fourth season. In typical Prime Video fashion, the streamer dropped the first three episodes of the season at once, building some big late-summer buzz.

“Reacher’s” rise is particularly noteworthy because the series bests “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, which slides to second this week. Of course, “House of the Dragon” didn’t air a new episode in the time covered by this week’s chart, as the “Game of Thrones” spinoff officially wrapped its third season back on Aug. 9. But we’ve seen many HBO Max series top the chart even after their season finales, so “Reacher” deserves credit here.

Samba’s top streaming shows for the week of Aug. 10-16

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

We move from the last episode of “House of the Dragon” to “The Last House,” a completely unrelated Netflix sci-fi horror film. The flick finds a family of four inexplicably trapped in their home as they try to understand what forces are keeping them stuck there.

“Special Ops: Lioness” returned for its third season on Paramount+ last week and the military thriller finds itself in fourth place this week.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s biggest hit, “Ted Lasso” has returned for its unexpected fourth season. The show landed fifth this week.

Season three of the Netflix teen drama “My Life with the Walter Boys” is sixth this week. It’s followed by a chart debut of an older title: “In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” a 2023 action film starring Liam Neeson, cracks the Top 10 after being added to the Netflix library.

It’s a double shot of Apple TV+ in eighth and ninth place, starting with the crime thriller “Lucky” approaching its finale. The show has been a steady chart presence for most of its 7-episode run. That’s followed by the third season of the sci-fi series “Silo,” which lands in ninth.

Closing us out is “Don’t Say Good Luck.” The high school musical drama lands in tenth place in its first week on the chart.

Samba’s top linear programs for the week of Aug. 10-16

Meanwhile, linear’s slow summer continues this week. “America’s Got Talent” continues a summer of dominance, while the rest of the chart is nothing but the classics.

“Wheel of Fortune” claims four spots this week, while “Jeopardy!” takes two. They are joined by “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” “Celebrity Family Feud,” and “American Ninja Warrior.”