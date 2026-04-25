‘Michael’ Sets New Biopic Opening Weekend Record With $90 Million-Plus Launch

Lionsgate’s “Michael” is fulfilling the dreams of the most optimistic of theater owners, passing Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” to set a new opening weekend record for biopics with an industry estimated $90 million-plus opening after earning $41 million on opening day, the highest opening day of any film in 2026 so far.

Before release, industry projections had “Michael” earning $65 million, which would have been enough to pass the $60.2 million opening of “Straight Outta Compton” for the highest music biopic opening. But exhibitors told TheWrap that based on their presale data, they were expecting an opening that could challenge the overall biopic record of $82.4 million from “Oppenheimer.”

And the exhibitors are being proven right. Driven by the legions of Michael Jackson fans who remain devoted to the King of Pop 17 years after his death, “Michael” is carrying the momentum the box office has enjoyed from “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Project Hail Mary” straight into the summer, which kicks off officially next weekend with another film projected for a $70 million-plus opening, 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Depending on how strong Saturday turnout is, the opening weekend for “Michael” could reach $95 million domestic and more than $180 million worldwide, as Universal is handling international distribution on the film.

And while critics were not impressed by the film’s soft approach to the darker side of Jackson’s career during its tour of his greatest hits from the Jackson 5 to “Bad,” those greatest hits were exactly what the fans wanted as they have given the film an A- on CinemaScore and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For Lionsgate, this start marks the best opening for the studio since “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” launched to $102 million in 2015 and puts it well on course to becoming the studio’s top grossing non-franchise film ever.

Elsewhere, “Super Mario Galaxy” and “Project Hail Mary” continue to be strong holdover contributors. “Mario” is making $20.5 million in its fourth weekend to bring its total to $385 million as it hits theaters in Japan this weekend and passes $800 million worldwide.

“Project Hail Mary” is adding an industry estimated $13 million in its sixth weekend as it holds a remarkable screen count of 3,510. Though it will likely shed several hundred screens next weekend when “Devil Wears Prada 2” arrives, “Project Hail Mary” stands as the first film since “Deadpool & Wolverine” in September 2024 to hold more than 3,500 screens after six weekends.