Illumination’s Latest ‘Minions’ Movie Trailer Sees Them Conjuring Lovecraftian Beasts

Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” which was briefly teased during the Super Bowl, will be released this Fourth of July.

And as the teaser trailer promised, there was a longer trailer online, which gave us a much better idea of what this latest entry in the franchise (for those keeping score at home this is the third “Minions” spinoff movie and the seventh film in the “Despicable Me” franchise overall). Honestly, it looks pretty wild. Watch the new trailer below.

Play video

The official synopsis reads: “This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.”

It’s unclear when, exactly, the movie takes place but there’s a director character played by Christoph Waltz, who has an old-timey vibe that suggests that it might take place in the 1930’s or 1940’s.

“Minions & Monsters,” which introduces a cute little monster character that owes a debt to the Cthulhu mythos created by author H.P. Lovecraft, was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Pierre Coffin, who directed the first three “Despicable Me” movies and the first “Minions” movie. He’s also provided the voice for the minions characters since the first “Despicable Me.” It was written by Brian Lynch and Coffin and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, along with Bill Ryan. Lynch also executive produces.

According to Universal, “more than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination’s ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions‘ to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.” It’s true – they have become some of the most important characters in Universal’s catalog, inspiring theme park attractions and much more. A giant minion lords over Universal Studios Hollywood, peeking out at the entire San Fernando Valley.

“Minions & Monsters” hits theaters on July 1, 2026.