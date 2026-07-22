‘Misty Green’ Trailer Teases a Hollywood Tear-Jerker From Chris Rock

Chris Rock is back for his fourth feature as a director with “Misty Green,” but the trailer teases something new for the longtime stand-up comic and actor.

A24 released the trailer for “Misty Green” on Wednesday, showcasing an emotional L.A.-set story about an actress and singer looking to revive her career while navigating a slew of personal and professional challenges.

“Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act,” a synopsis reads.

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Rosalind Eleazar stars in the trailer as the titular award-winning actress Misty Green. Daniel Kaluuya appears alongside her, playing Misty’s brother. Joining them in the cast are Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace and Anthony Anderson. Rock himself also stars, playing a man from Misty’s past helping her get her career back on track while also serving as an apparent love interest.

“Do you think I can act, or are you just trying to f–k?” Misty asks in the trailer.

“Why can’t both things be true?” Rock’s character responds. You can watch the trailer below.

The trailer teases that “Misty Green” will be a different flavor among Rock’s career as a director. This will be his fourth feature following “Head of State” (a 2003 political comedy), “I Think I Love My Wife” (a 2007 romantic comedy) and “Top Five” (a 2014 romantic dramedy).

All of those films are, obviously, comedies, a genre surely familiar to the legendary stand-up. The trailer for “Misty Green,” however, takes on a much more serious tone, setting up what appears to be a direct, emotional drama about an award-winning actress who’s fallen on hard times.

The first audiences to see “Misty Green” will be at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where the film will premiere this September. After that, A24 will handle theatrical distribution.