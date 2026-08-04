5 Movies Like ‘The Odyssey’ to Watch Next: Gods, Musicals and Brad Pitt’s Achilles

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Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is taking the world by storm and it’s incredibly likely that after watching it there will be a sword and sandals or Greek myth-sized hole in your life.

Luckily, Homer’s epic has been adapted more than a few times in the history of cinema, so for those who want to live in that world in one way or another – or see a different creative’s take on the story – there are options aplenty. It really all boils down to what you want more of when you walk out of the theater? Maybe it’s more action, maybe it’s a deeper dive into a specific part of the story, or maybe you want a modernized adaptation. There really is something for everyone.

Here are the five movies inspired by Homer’s epic and Greek mythology at large to check out after you finish watching Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”