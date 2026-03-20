MPA Endorses Trump’s National AI Plan, Pushes for Copyright Protections

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) on Friday endorsed the Trump administration’s recommendations for how to deal with artificial intelligence, specifically calling out the White House’s approach to copyright protections.

“The MPA welcomes the Trump administration’s National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence, which encourages our nation’s ongoing leadership in both creativity and innovation,” MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement to TheWrap. “Strong copyright protections and innovation are mutually reinforcing and must continue to be in the age of AI.”

Earlier on Friday, the White House issued a a framework of policies for AI, which aims to establish uniform national standards for AI regulation while preempting states from enacting their own rules. The six-pronged outline proposes regulations on AI products and infrastructure, ranging from child safety rules to standardizing permitting and energy use of AI data centers.

The statement comes as Hollywood embraces AI with trepidation. While studios are keen to use the technology to help cut costs and speed up production, many creatives remain fearful it will ultimately replace their jobs. Another issue the studios have fighting against is the use of their IP by AI companies to train their models, which they believe is a clear infringement of their copyright. Disney, for instance, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, alleging it of copyright infringement on a “massive scale.”

That’s why that aspect of Trump’s proposal struck a chord with the MPA.

“We commend the administration’s acknowledgement that there are disagreements regarding unauthorized AI training on copyrighted works and that the courts are the proper forum for resolving relevant disputes,” Rivkin said. “As the Supreme Court has made clear, questions of fair use require a nuanced, case-by-case analysis, where ‘bright-line rules’ are not appropriate.”

Trump’s plan, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for its attempt to override different sets of AI protections introduced by state laws. The AI companies have argued that the patchwork of laws make it difficult to operate, but states have insisted their protections are a necessary check on the potential abuses of the technology.

Trump in December signed an AI executive order preempting state-level AI protections. He’s previously taken an approach that has sided with the AI companies, saying in July that he didn’t thin it was possible for AI companies to make payments for all the copyrighted material it uses to train its models.

Rivkin also called for Congress to pass legislation protecting Americans from ‘digital replica’ abuse through the NO FAKES Act, which has bipartisan support.

The White House said it wants Congress to convert the framework into legislation within the coming months, but it’s unclear whether it will make it through a highly divided House and Senate.