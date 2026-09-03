MRC’s Rebecca Ferguson-Greta Lee Romantic Comedy ‘Honeymoon/Funeral’ to Launch Sales at TIFF

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

MRC’s romantic comedy “Honeymoon/Funeral” starring Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee is launching worldwide sales at the inaugural TIFF market, the company shared on Thursday.

Per the update, MRC is financing and overseeing production on the project from director Nahnatchka Khan. The script was written by Julia Bicknell. Additionally, FilmNation Entertainment is overseeing worldwide sales for the film.

In “Honeymoon/Funeral,” Ferguson and Lee star as two women that meet on a flight from Los Angeles to London, with “one en route to her honeymoon by herself after being left at the altar by her girlfriend, the other headed home for her mother’s funeral,” per the logline. They then wind up spending the week together.

“Honeymoon/Funeral” is being produced by Jennifer Carreras and Khan under their Fierce Baby banner. Bicknell is also serving as a producer on the film.

MRC is the studio behind the recently released “Wuthering Heights” and “All of You,” as well as also “American Fiction,” “Saltburn,” “Fair Play” and “G20.” Its upcoming films include “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” “The Gallerist,” “A Place in Hell,” “The Best is Yet To Come,” “Unabomer,” and “Eloise.” MRC is also known for hit TV series such as “Poker Face,” “Terminal List,” “Ted,” “Ozark” and “House of Cards.”

Ferguson currently stars in and executive produces Apple TV’s “Silo,” and was last seen in Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” opposite Cillian Murphy. Prior to that, she starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House Of Dynamite” on Netflix. Next, Ferguson will reprise her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.”

As for Lee, she is best known for her lauded performance in Celine Song’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Past Lives,” for which she received Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Independent Spirit nominations for Best Actress. More recent credits include Netflix’s “The Last House,” “Late Fame,” “Toy Story 5” and the aforementioned “A House Of Dynamite.”

Khan’s credits include “Always be My Maybe” and “Totally Killer.”

Bicknell’s credits include “Yellowjackets,” “Midnight Club,” “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” and “13 Reasons Why.”

Ferguson is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Lee is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Relevant. Khan is repped by UTA and JSSK. Bicknell is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren.