Sony Partners With Lionsgate for Destin Daniel Cretton’s Live-Action ‘Naruto’ Movie

Sony is partnering with Lionsgate for the co-financing and international distribution of “Naruto,” Destin Daniel Cretton’s live-action adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga series.

Cretton, who is coming off the phenomenal box office success of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” for Sony and Marvel Studios at $2.52 billion worldwide, will write, direct and produce the new movie. Production is expected to begin in spring 2027 following a highly competitive, multi-studio bidding war. Under the new arrangement, Lionsgate will continue to oversee the film’s development and production and handle domestic distribution, with Sony Pictures leading international distribution.

According to a Tuesday press release, this “marks a major milestone in the journey to bring this extraordinary property that has captured the imagination of generations of fans around the world to life on the big screen.” The franchise is described as “one of the most beloved and successful global entertainment” properties, boasting animated series, video games and endless merchandise.

The original manga has sold more than 250 million copies, growing into a multi-billion-dollar brand, with its anime adaptation reaching audiences in more than 145 countries and territories. “Naruto” has “transcended borders, languages and generations, inspiring an extraordinarily devoted worldwide fanbase and occupying a singular place in manga and anime history. Its unforgettable characters, exhilarating action and universal themes of friendship, perseverance and belonging have made it a defining story for millions of passionate fans worldwide,” per the joint announcement. Now you know why Sony was so anxious to get on board.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in an official statement: “With their deep expertise in manga and anime and global distribution prowess, Sony Pictures is a perfect partner for ‘Naruto,’ and we’re thrilled to join forces with Tom Rothman and his team to bring this extraordinary property to audiences around the world. ‘Naruto’ is a global phenomenon with a passionate fanbase and enormous potential as a theatrical event, and Destin is exactly the filmmaker to bring that vision to life.”

“I’m tremendously proud of Erin Westerman and James Myers for their work developing this film and bringing Destin aboard, and of Helen Lee-Kim for securing Sony as our international partner. Ari Arad, Tetsu Fujimura, and our producing team also deserve huge thanks for their hard work and support,” he continued. “Together with Sony, we share an enormous ambition for ‘Naruto’ and a commitment to making this a truly global cinematic event that stays true to what millions of existing fans love and invites so many more to embrace what makes it truly special.”

“At Sony, we are big believers in the global power of manga and anime in general and huge fans of ‘Naruto’ in particular. Lionsgate has done a masterful job in putting together an A-level adaptation, and we are honored to be chosen as their partner. Not to mention, we had a sweet success this summer with Destin and are delighted to be back in his capable hands. We are very grateful to Adam, his entire team, and all the filmmakers for their trust,” added Tom Rothman, CEO and Chairman of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

Destin Daniel Cretton echoed: “As a longtime fan of ‘Naruto,’ I’ve always loved that beneath the extraordinary action is a story filled with heart, humor, and humanity. Kishimoto-sensei created a world where unlikely heroes do extraordinary things, and that’s what makes it so special. Lionsgate has been an incredible partner, and I’m thrilled to reunite with the fantastic team at Sony. Together, we’re committed to capturing everything fans love about ‘Naruto’ while introducing it to a whole new generation. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re creating.”

The deal was negotiated by Michael Meyer for Lionsgate. Erin Westerman and James Myers are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.