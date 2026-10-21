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Neon Boards ‘NAZA’ Gaza Doc to Expand Awards Season Theatrical Push

A spokesperson for the distributor calls the Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor-directed exposé “one of the best films of the year”

Naza
"NAZA" (Credit: The Guardian)
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Neon has joined The Guardian, MK2, James Wilson and Jonathan Glazer on “NAZA” from Academy Award-winning Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the company announced Wednesday.

The distributor will work with the filmmakers to expand its footprint and to reach larger audiences and communities.

The documentary received its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival where it won the Special Jury Prize and received a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation.

The film later screened at the San Sebastián International Film Festival (winning the audience award) before making its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. Neon has been in talks with the “NAZA” team since the New York debut on Sept. 26, according to an insider with knowledge.

This week, it won the Critics Prize at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. The film is nominated for three Critics Choice Documentary Awards including Best Documentary, Best Director(s) and Best Political Documentary. It is also included on DOC NYC’s Short List.

Naza
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“Yuval and Rachel have created one of the best films of the year; it’s an extraordinary work of art and eyewitness testimony that stands alongside landmark documentaries like Laura Poitras’ ‘Citizenfour’ and Joshua Oppenheimer’s ‘The Act of Killing,’” a Neon spokesperson said in a statement. “At the heart of Neon’s mission is a commitment to championing the best cinema from around the world. We’re proud to join the incredible team already working on the film and help bring it to the widest audience possible.”

“NAZA” was released independently in the U.S. on Sept. 30 in 85 theaters across 30 cities, grossing $298,240 for a per theater average of $3,508. The film’s cume now stands at $504,074. Overseas, the film has secured theatrical distribution in over 50 countries.

In “NAZA,” which was the only documentary in the Venice competition, secret
conversations on the rooftops of Tel Aviv at night reveal the alleged systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the people who designed and operated them.

The documentary is produced by The Guardian with producer Wilson’s JW Films in association with Placeholder Films and Unseen Hand. Glazer (“The Zone of Interest,” “Under the Skin”) executive produced. The Neon deal was negotiated by MK2 Films, who boarded the film for sales prior to the Venice Film Festival.

Abraham is an Israeli filmmaker and investigative journalist and Szor is an Israeli filmmaker and cinematographer. They are two of the four co-directors of Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land.”

'Naza' directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor at Venice Film Festival
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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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Comments

  1. Howard Vogel Avatar
    Howard Vogel

    No surprise that Glazer has joined this consortium. Naza was created by self hating Jews who hate Israel and the country’s right to exist. Glazer has made it clear that he hates his own people while living in luxury in his gated community away from the crowds. You can turn your back on your own people and align with the anti semites, but as Brad Lander in NYC has learned, you are a marked person if you’re a Jew aligning with the haters. No self respecting jewish person should waste any dollars viewing this piece of celluloid trash. 