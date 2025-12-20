6 New Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2025

The time for Christmas movies is once again upon us and, like every year before this, there are a sleigh-ful of films to choose from. But if you’re looking specifically for a new Christmas movie, rather than an old favorite, Netflix has some options.
Where the streamer had five new ones last year, this year there are only four new originals. That said, thanks to a new deal inked between Netflix and Hallmark in September, fans can also stream several Hallmark Christmas movies this year, including “Haul Out the Holly” and its sequel, and more.
That’s a bit of a bigger hill to climb, so if you just need a starting point, here are all the new, strictly Netflix original Christmas movies you’ll find this year.
“A Merry Little Ex-Mas”
“A Merry Little Ex-Mas” was the first of Netflix’s Christmas movies to debut this year, and stars Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fodé, Wilder Hudson, Emily Hall, Timothy Innes and Melissa Joan Hart.
It centers on recently divorced Kate (Silverstone), who hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But those hopes are a bit dashed when her ex-husband Everett (Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend (Jamil).
“Champagne Problems”
“Champagne Problems” came next, and it stars Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka. Kelly plays Sydney Price, a determined, on-the-rise executive at a Champagne House. She has to head to France around Christmas to negotiate a major deal for her company and secure her dream role.
While there, she meets the very charming Henri Cassell (Wozniczka), and the two have a sweet date. Shortly thereafter, she learns that, yes, this is the man who runs the company she was sent to acquire. What could go wrong?
“Jingle Bell Heist”
“Jingle Bell Heist” is next, releasing on Nov. 26 and starring Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells.
The actors play a pair of small-time thieves who both want to rob London’s most notorious department store on Christmas Eve. So, they end up working together, and yes, of course, feelings develop. It’s a Christmas movie!
“My Secret Santa”
Then there’s “My Secret Santa,” starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold and more. For fans of “She’s the Man,” this will be a delightful sort of callback for Breckenridge as it centers on a single mom who disguises herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort.
As you can guess, hijinks follow from that alone. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, even more complications develop that could ruin everything. “My Secret Santa” is streaming as of Dec. 3.
“Goodbye June”
Finally, we have “Goodbye June,” releasing fittingly on Christmas Eve. The movie stars Dame Helen Mirren, Toni Colette and Kate Winslet, and marks the directorial debut of Winslet. The film was in fact written by her own son.
Fair warning, “Goodbye June” is likely going to be the tearjerker of Netflix’s offerings this year, as Mirren stars as “an ill yet quick-witted mother who orchestrates a final farewell.”