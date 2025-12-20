6 New Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2025

The time for Christmas movies is once again upon us and, like every year before this, there are a sleigh-ful of films to choose from. But if you’re looking specifically for a new Christmas movie, rather than an old favorite, Netflix has some options.

Where the streamer had five new ones last year, this year there are only four new originals. That said, thanks to a new deal inked between Netflix and Hallmark in September, fans can also stream several Hallmark Christmas movies this year, including “Haul Out the Holly” and its sequel, and more.

That’s a bit of a bigger hill to climb, so if you just need a starting point, here are all the new, strictly Netflix original Christmas movies you’ll find this year.