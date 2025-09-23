Hallmark and Netflix Ink Multi-Year Licensing Deal to Stream ‘The Way Home,’ Christmas Movies

Hallmark and Netflix have inked a new, global multi-year licensing agreement deal that will bring beloved series “The Way Home” and a batch of movies to the streamer.

Under the expanded deal, “The Way Home” Seasons 1 and 2 will head to Netflix in October, with Season 3 slated to arrive in the U.S. in February, while a handful of movies will hit the streamer in January. Those movies include “An Unexpected Valentine,” “Sisterhood, Inc.” “The Royal We,” “Hats Off to Love” and “Love in the Clouds.”

Additionally, several holiday movies will head to Netflix in November, including “Haul Out the Holly” and “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,” starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta; “All I Need for Christmas,” starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte; “Christmas Under the Lights,” starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini; and “Our Holiday Story,” starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“We are thrilled about the partnership with Netflix, which brings Hallmark’s critically acclaimed series, ‘The Way Home,’ and popular romantic comedy movies to subscribers in the U.S., and holiday films in select international markets,” Hallmark Media SVP and head of distribution Jesse Wallace said in a Tuesday statement. “We look forward to exposing our iconic programming to existing fans and captivating new audiences on Netflix.”

The updated licensing deal expands on the companies’ existing relationship after Hallmark licensed 10 of its holiday movies to Netflix last holiday season, including “Haul Out the Holly” and “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,” “A Biltmore Christmas,” “Christmas Island” and “Christmas in Notting Hill,” among others.

Netflix also dipped its toes in to similar holiday programming last year with several original movies, including Lacey Chabert-led “Hot Frosty,” Lindsay Lohan-led “Our Little Secret” and “The Merry Gentlemen” starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray.