The Grand Ole Opry and a White-Hot NFL Team Highlight Hallmark’s 16th Annual ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup

Hallmark is already preparing to ring in the Christmas season with the release of their “Countdown to Christmas” slate.

For the 16th year, Hallmark will be running new original films and TV shows from mid-October right up until Christmas. The long lineup continues to be a success for the channel year-after-year and the 2025 lineup looks to be no different.

This year’s new offerings include partnerships with both the NFL and Grand Ole Opry. For one, the channel will follow the (now 2-0) five-years-running AFC East Division champion Buffalo Bills in their final season playing at Highmark Stadium while centering on members of the team and iconic voices from behind the scenes.

Hallmark is also helping celebrate the centennial of the Grand Ole Opry with “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.”

Here’s the full list of upcoming movies:

OCTOBER

Friday, October 17: Mistletoe Murders Season 1 – Hallmark Channel

Two episodes continue each week through Friday, October 31 Saturday, October 18: A Royal Montana Christmas

Stars: Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor), Warren Christie (Happy Town)

Stars: Meghan Ory, Benjamin Ayres

Stars: Robert Buckley, Kimberley Sustad

New episodes continue each week through Monday, December 15

New episodes continue each week through Monday, December 15 Monday, October 27: Baked With Love: Holiday – SERIES PREMIERE

New episodes continue each week through Monday, December 15

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 1: Christmas On Duty

Stars: Janel Parrish, Parker Young

Stars: Janel Parrish, Parker Young Sunday, November 2: A Newport Christmas

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Wes Brown

New episodes continue each week through Friday, November 21

Stars: Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh, Eden Sher

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt, Elijah-Justus Lewis

Stars: Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Joe Pantoliano, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aron, Steve Schirripa, Patti Murin

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Stephen Huszar

Stars: Autumn Reeser, Niall Matter

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Corey Cott

Stars: Rachel Bosto, Brendan Penny

Stars: Ashley Williams, Laci Mailey, Julien Samani

Stars: Nikki Deloach, Kristoffer Polaha, Rob Maye, Eliza Maher, Luke Benward, Sharon Lawrence, James Denton

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, Ben Rosenbaum

Stars: Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell

DECEMBER