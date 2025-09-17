The Grand Ole Opry and a White-Hot NFL Team Highlight Hallmark’s 16th Annual ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup

Another slate of holiday movies and shows kicks off in October

Jacob Bryant
Melissa Peterman in "Finding Mr. Christmas" (Hallmark)

Hallmark is already preparing to ring in the Christmas season with the release of their “Countdown to Christmas” slate.

For the 16th year, Hallmark will be running new original films and TV shows from mid-October right up until Christmas. The long lineup continues to be a success for the channel year-after-year and the 2025 lineup looks to be no different.

This year’s new offerings include partnerships with both the NFL and Grand Ole Opry. For one, the channel will follow the (now 2-0) five-years-running AFC East Division champion Buffalo Bills in their final season playing at Highmark Stadium while centering on members of the team and iconic voices from behind the scenes.

Hallmark is also helping celebrate the centennial of the Grand Ole Opry with “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.”

Here’s the full list of upcoming movies:

OCTOBER

  • Friday, October 17: Mistletoe Murders Season 1 – Hallmark Channel
    Two episodes continue each week through Friday, October 31
  • Saturday, October 18: A Royal Montana Christmas
    Stars: Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor), Warren Christie (Happy Town)
  • Sunday, October 19: A Christmas Angel Match
    Stars: Meghan Ory, Benjamin Ayres
  • Saturday, October 25: Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!
    Stars: Robert Buckley, Kimberley Sustad
  • Monday, October 27: Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2
    New episodes continue each week through Monday, December 15
  • Monday, October 27: Baked With Love: Holiday – SERIES PREMIERE
    New episodes continue each week through Monday, December 15

NOVEMBER

  • Saturday, November 1: Christmas On Duty
    Stars: Janel Parrish, Parker Young
  • Sunday, November 2: A Newport Christmas
    Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Wes Brown
  • Friday, November 7: Mistletoe Murders Season 2
    New episodes continue each week through Friday, November 21
  • Saturday, November 8: Christmas Above the Clouds
    Stars: Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes
  • Sunday, November 9: A Keller Christmas Vacation
    Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh, Eden Sher
  • Saturday, November 15: Three Wisest Men
    Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin
  • Sunday, November 16: Tidings For the Season
    Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt, Elijah-Justus Lewis
  • Saturday, November 22: Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
    Stars: Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Joe Pantoliano, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aron, Steve Schirripa, Patti Murin
  • Sunday, November 23: Melt My Heart This Christmas
    Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Stephen Huszar
  • Thursday, November 27: We Met in December
    Stars: Autumn Reeser, Niall Matter
  • Friday, November 28: The Snow Must Go On
    Stars: Heather Hemmens, Corey Cott
  • Friday, November 28: The More the Merrier
    Stars: Rachel Bosto, Brendan Penny
  • Saturday, November 29: An Alpine Holiday
    Stars: Ashley Williams, Laci Mailey, Julien Samani
  • Saturday, November 29: A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
    Stars: Nikki Deloach, Kristoffer Polaha, Rob Maye, Eliza Maher, Luke Benward, Sharon Lawrence, James Denton
  • Sunday, November 30: The Christmas Cup
    Stars: Rhiannon Fish, Ben Rosenbaum
  • Sunday, November 30: Christmas at the Catnip Café
    Stars: Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell

DECEMBER

  • Friday, December 5: Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas – SERIES PREMIERE
    New episodes continue each week through the series finale on Friday, December 19
  • Saturday, December 6: She’s Making A List
    Stars: Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker
  • Sunday, December 7: Single on the 25th
    Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniel Lissing
  • Saturday, December 13: A Suite Holiday Romance
    Stars: Jessy Schram, Dominic Sherwood
  • Sunday, December 14: Oy to the World!
    Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Jake Epstein
  • Saturday, December 20: A Make Or Break Holiday
    Stars: Hunter King, Evan Roderick
  • Sunday, December 21: The Christmas Baby
    Stars: Ali Liebert, Katherine Barrell, Barbara Niven
