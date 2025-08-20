Hallmark Eliminates 30 Roles Amid Company-Wide Restructuring

Hallmark has eliminated 30 roles amid a company-wide restructuring, TheWrap has learned.

The company is tightening up its workforce across multiple divisions and restructured several parts of its business, resulting in the loss of 30 jobs. The cuts have been made with “the goal of investing in capabilities that will propel our business into the future,” according to a Hallmark spokesperson.

“As the industry continues to traverse a significant period of transformation, Hallmark is taking steps to transition our workforce to meet the needs of the business today,” the spokesperson continued. “This means an ongoing exploration of specific roles and functions.”

The news comes less than a month after Hallmark brought back former programming executive Michelle Vicary as the company’s new head of programming. Before departing in 2021, Vicary worked at Hallmark for 22 years, and played a vital role in greenlighting projects like “When Calls the Heart,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “The Christmas House,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Good Witch” and “Countdown to Christmas.”

Hallmark has gradually entered the streaming race, with Hallmark Movies Now transforming into Hallmark+, a hub for all of Hallmark’s original movies and series, in 2024. The new streamer, which also features membership benefits for retail products, launched in September 2024, with annual plans starting at $79.99 and monthly subscriptions starting at $7.99.

“Based on the success of the Hallmark experiences that we’ve recently rolled out, people want new ways to interact with the brand,” EVP of streaming and digital platforms Emily Powers told TheWrap at the time. “We’re very, very confident that there’s an audience for this and that it’s going to continue to grow.”