Inde Navarrette to Star in Apple Movie ‘The Waffle House Index’

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Inde Navarrette is staying booked and busy after her “Obesseion” breakout earlier this year, landing Marvel’s upcoming “X-Men” feature last month and on Thursday lining up another project at Apple Studios.

Apple Original Films has landed “The Waffle House Index,” a Plan B production with Navarrette in the lead role.

The script is written by Andrew Nunnelly (“Anomaly,” “Sleep Train”), and Louis Paxton (2026 Sundance Film Festival NEXT Innovator Award-winning “The Incomer,” “Shetland,” “Ladybaby”) will serve as director.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The script made 2025’s Blacklist and according to the logline: “The following three things are true: 1. The WAFFLE HOUSE INDEX is a metric used by FEMA to measure the severity of a natural disaster. 2. Jane works the graveyard shift at her local Waffle House. 3. There’s a storm coming.”

In addition to starring, Navarrette will serve as executive producer.

Navarrette is one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising talents, earning acclaim for her dynamic performances across both film and television. She can currently be seen as Nikki Freeman in Focus Features’ “Obsession,” which premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release in May. The indie horror-thriller became a global phenomenon, grossing more than $405 million worldwide while earning universal critical acclaim and cultivating a passionate fan following.

Widely celebrated as a rare crossover success, “Obsession” has bridged arthouse prestige with mainstream, crowd-pleasing appeal, with critics singling out Navarrette’s gripping, emotionally charged performance as Nikki as one of the film’s standout achievements.

Following the breakout success of “Obsession,” it was recently announced that Navarrette will take on the iconic role of Rogue in Marvel’s upcoming “X-Men.” The casting marks a major new chapter for Navarrette, bringing her to one of the most celebrated and enduring franchises in popular culture.

Navarrette first broke onto the scene with her portrayal of Estela De La Cruz in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” She went on to land a series regular role on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” created by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti. Prior to “Obsession,” Navarrette appeared in Scott Free Productions and Signature Entertainment’s “Trap House.”

On the festival circuit, Navarrette made her Sundance Film Festival debut in 2020, starring opposite Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in “Wander Darkly.” She further deepened her connection to the independent film community through her participation in the prestigious Sundance Directors Lab in both 2019 and 2023, where she worked alongside renowned mentors including Robert Redford, Christine Lahti and Ed Harris. Navarrette began her career in the Snapchat Original series “Denton’s Death Date,” with additional credits including the short films “#Whitina” and “Cranberry Nights.”

Nunnelly is currently co-writing “Anomaly” for Searchlight Pictures with Rhys Thomas attached to direct. He is also developing “The Sleep Train” with Rhys. He has active TV and feature development with New Regency, 3311 Productions, SeaView Productions and Prologue, to name a few.

Paxton is a Scottish writer and director whose debut film, “The Incomer,” starred Domhnall Gleeson, Gayle Rankin and Grant O’Rourke and had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It took home the NEXT Innovator Award. The film will be released this month by Sumerian Pictures in the U.S. and Focus Features internationally. Louis previously directed episodes of the BBC One series “Shetland” and the BBC Three series “Wreck.”

Navarrette is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, HJTH, 42West. Nunnelly is repped by Buchwald, Untitled and Hansen Jacobson. Paxton is repped by CAA and Independent Talent (U.K.).