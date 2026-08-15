Marvel’s New ‘X-Men’ Cast Revealed: Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and More

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Meet your new X-Men.

Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 on Friday to announce the cast of Jake Schreier’s MCU reboot. Adam Driver will play the villain Mr. Sinister, while Inde Navarrette plays Rogue, Maya Boyd plays Storm and Christopher Abbott plays Professor X.

They join Sadie Sink, who debuted as Jean Grey in the massively successful “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Feige teased that the film will be “Jean Grey’s story” and will release in theaters on May 5, 2028. In the comics, Jean Grey and Mr. Sinister have a key relationship that could come into play.

These new mutants will also join the previously announced Kit Connor as Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as the sometimes hero, sometimes villain mutant Emma Frost, sometimes referred to as the White Queen (often in relation to the Hellfire Club). You can see the full cast list below:

Sadie Sink as Jean Grey (Getty Images/Marvel) Sadie Sink as Jean Grey Adam Driver plays Mr. Sinister (Getty Images/Marvel) Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister Inde Navarrette plays Rogue (Getty Images/Marvel) Inde Navarrette as Rogue Christopher Abbott plays Charles Xavier (Getty Images/Marvel) Christopher Abbott as Professor X Maya Boyd plays Storm (Getty Images/Marvel) Maya Boyd as Storm Kit Connor as Cyclops (Getty Images/Marvel) Kit Connor as Cyclops Samara Weaving as Emma Frost (Getty Images/Marvel) Samara Weaving as Emma Frost

This news comes after a whirlwind few weeks of rumors over who was in talks to play these mutants. Navarrette herself spoke a few times about how she was gunning to play Mystique — not Rogue — before the reveal.

Driver’s casting is also crucial after years of his name being floated for various parts in the MCU. He was notably one of the key names rumored for Mister Fantastic before Pedro Pascal took over.

“Kevin and I have been talking for years about me joining the MCU,” Driver said at D23. “Now I feel like we’ve found the perfect film, at the perfect time, with characters I care deeply about.”

Schreier will direct the new “X-Men” film, which is set to come after the Multiverse Saga finale “Avengers: Secret Wars.” This follows his work on 2025’s “Thunderbolts*,” later known as “The New Avengers.” The “X-Men” film will be written by Lee Sung Jin (the creator of “Beef,” which Schreier directed several episodes of), Joanna Calo (who wrote on “Thunderbolts*”) and Michael Lesslie.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU:



Sadie Sink is Jean Grey

Kit Connor is Cyclops

Christopher Abbott is Professor Charles Xavier

Samara Weaving is Emma Frost

Inde Navarrette is Rogue

Maya Boyd is Storm

Adam Driver is Nathaniel Milbury



Only in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026

Editor’s note: This story previously stated the incorrect name for Storm. It has been updated to reflect that Maya Boyd has been cast in the role.