‘Mummy’ Returns: Universal Sets Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz-Led Reboot for May 2028

It’s official. Academy Award winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to return as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell for the next installment in “The Mummy” franchise for Universal Pictures, the studio announced on Tuesday. The film is set for a wide release on May 19, 2028.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the film. David Coggeshall wrote the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Franchise veteran Sean Daniel is set to produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment. Fraser, Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart will executive produce the film.

The official synopsis for 1999’s “The Mummy,” is as follows: “‘The Mummy’ is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead.”

Executive Vice President of Production Development Jay Polidoro and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the Studio.

Fraser most recently starred in filmmaker Hikari’s “Rental Family,” best known for her work on “Beef.” Next up, Fraser will portray Dwight D. Eisenhower in “Pressure” and Andy Garcia’s contemporary film noir “Diamond,” alongside Dustin Hoffman and Bill Murray.

Weisz will next be seen alongside Leo Woodall in “Vladimir,” Netflix’s forthcoming adaption of the novel by Julia May Jonas. In the film, Weisz takes on the role of an academic who has a dangerous obsession with a younger professor (Woodall) in a boundary pushing dark comedy. Rachel is also an executive producer on the project.

Weisz will also star in Tomas Alfredson’s psychodrama “Séance on a Wet Afternoon.” The film marks another project under the banner of Astral Projection, the production company founded by Weisz and Polly Stokes.