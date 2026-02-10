Mike Flanagan Reteams With Warner Bros. for Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Mist’

Somehow, Stephen King’s “The Mist” has returned.

The beloved 1980 novella, about a town in Maine besieged by deadly creatures that emerge from a sinister mist, has previously been adapted into a 1986 radio drama, an interactive video game, a truly brilliant movie by Frank Darabont and a Spike TV series that lasted a single season. But now, it is in the more-than-capable hands of writer/director Mike Flanagan, practically a professor in Stephen King studies, for Warner Bros.

Previously, Flanagan had teamed with WB on “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” that also served as a faithful adaptation of King’s terrific 2013 novel. His script for “Clayface,” based on one of Batman’s most iconic villains, was also made by Warner Bros. and will get a theatrical release this Halloween.

Flanagan will both write and direct this new version of “The Mist.” He is also set to produce through Red Room alongside Tyler Thompson and Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone. Alexandra Magistro will executive produce for Red Room.

The “Haunting of Hill House” creator first adapted King for his film “Gerald’s Game” in 2017, tackling what was imagined as an unadaptable project with aplomb. He most recently directed 2024’s Toronto audience award-winning “The Life of Chuck,” based on a more recent King short story and he is currently working on a streaming series version of King novel “Carrie” for Prime Video, which does not have a release date but we are praying will be out for Halloween.

Famously, Flanagan has also been tackling a streaming series adaptation of King’s magnum opus “The Dark Tower,” also at Prime Video. But we have heard very little coming from Mid-World, besides Flanagan recently admitting that King himself had approved the scripts.