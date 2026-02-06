‘Clayface’ Sets New Release Date After Warner Bros. Pushes to October

Warner Bros. has pushed the DC Studios film “Clayface” from Sept. 11 to Oct. 23, 2026, the studio announced Friday.

Additionally, the untitled “Practical Magic” will now be released in the Sept. 11 slot.

“Clayface” is directed by James Watkins from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, based on characters from DC. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains in his rogues gallery, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay. According to an insider, the Matt Hagen version of the character will appear in the film.

The character recently appeared in James Gunn’s “Creature Commandos” and previously had a role in the Matt Reeves-produced “Batman: The Caped Crusader.”

Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran produce. Michael E. Uslan, Chantal Nong Vo, Lars P. Winther, Rafi Crohn and Paul Richie executive produce.

The untitled “Practical Magic” film is directed by Susanne Bier from a screenplay by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pritchett, based on Alice Hoffman’s novel “The Book of Magic.”

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return to star alongside Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod, with Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing. Denise Di Novi, Bullock and Kidman produce. Donald Sabourin and Hoffman executive produce.