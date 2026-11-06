All the New Netflix Christmas Movies Coming in 2026

Christmas is barreling toward us in a one-horse, open sleigh, and that means new Christmas movies are coming down the chimney too. As always, Netflix definitely has a sack full of originals to offer fans.
Don’t worry, it’s not an overload of your watchlist this year. There will be four new Christmas movies from the streamer, spread out over the next month. The first released this week, and pulls at the heartstrings of all the dog-lovers out there (don’t worry, not in a devastating way). The last will come at the start of December, taking fans into an exciting time loop story.
Here are all the new Netflix original Christmas movies coming in 2026.
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
Listen, it’s perfectly okay and even normal to have concerns about this movie at a glance, considering it comes from the same author of “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey,” two books and movies where the death of a dog is a key part of the story.
So, let’s just get this out of the way up top — the dog survives in “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” This one tells the story of a family in crisis “where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.”
The movie is available to stream now, for the early bird’s hoping to catch the Christmas worm … or, bone? Take your pick.
You can read TheWrap’s review of “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” here.
Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas
On Nov. 11, you can check out the latest offering from Tyler Perry, with the release of “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas.”
In this movie, “a struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family and his community in time for Christmas.”
The movie stars Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Ricco Ross, and more.
Guarding Stars
Fans of the old CW — back when it wasn’t even The CW but The WB — are probably going to want to flock straight to “Guarding Stars” this holiday season, as it stars network royalty.
The film sees Leighton Meester, of “Gossip Girl” fame, starring as a no-nonsense bodyguard who’s assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays. That charming young star? Jared Padalecki. As they get to know and work with each other, “sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.”
It’s Dean from “Gilmore Girls” and Blair from “Gossip Girl,” starring in a Christmassy romance adapted from a best-selling book. Need I sell you anymore?
“Guarding Stars” premieres on Nov. 18.
In a Holidaze
Rounding out Netflix’s Christmas offerings this year is “In a Holidaze,” starring Maddie Ziegler, Graham Phillips, Elias Kacavas, Patton Oswalt, Jackie Sandler, and more.
“After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy,” the synopsis reads.
Yes, a good old-fashioned time loop movie. It’s rare those are anything less than fun and comforting, and this one includes a love triangle that needs to be sorted out over and over.
You can watch “In a Holidaze” starting Dec. 2.