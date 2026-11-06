All the New Netflix Christmas Movies Coming in 2026

Here are all the new Netflix original Christmas movies coming in 2026.

Jennifer Tilly and Dennis Quaid in ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (Netflix) A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Listen, it’s perfectly okay and even normal to have concerns about this movie at a glance, considering it comes from the same author of “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey,” two books and movies where the death of a dog is a key part of the story. So, let’s just get this out of the way up top — the dog survives in “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” This one tells the story of a family in crisis “where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.” The movie is available to stream now, for the early bird’s hoping to catch the Christmas worm … or, bone? Take your pick. You can read TheWrap’s review of “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” here. Read Next

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Netflix Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas On Nov. 11, you can check out the latest offering from Tyler Perry, with the release of “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas.” In this movie, “a struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family and his community in time for Christmas.” The movie stars Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Ricco Ross, and more. Read Next

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Netflix Guarding Stars Fans of the old CW — back when it wasn’t even The CW but The WB — are probably going to want to flock straight to “Guarding Stars” this holiday season, as it stars network royalty. The film sees Leighton Meester, of “Gossip Girl” fame, starring as a no-nonsense bodyguard who’s assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays. That charming young star? Jared Padalecki. As they get to know and work with each other, “sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.” It’s Dean from “Gilmore Girls” and Blair from “Gossip Girl,” starring in a Christmassy romance adapted from a best-selling book. Need I sell you anymore? “Guarding Stars” premieres on Nov. 18. Read Next

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