‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary Coming to HBO Max With Lauren Graham, Amy Sherman-Palladino

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Warner Bros. and HBO Max will bring fans a “Gilmore Girls” documentary in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary.

The untitled documentary is currently in production from Warner Horizon Television and R.J. Cutler’s This Machine, which is a part of Sony Pictures Television. The film will feature interviews with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino as well as key cast interviews including Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore).

The HBO Max film is the first authorized documentary about the beloved mother-daughter series. It will reveal how the show eclipsed expectations and became a “cross-generational phenomenon.” The documentary will also include never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive script pages, according to press release obtained by TheWrap.

Bonni Cohen (“In Waves and War,” “The White House Effect”) will direct and produce the documentary film.

“Gilmore Girls” ran for seven seasons on The WB and later The CW from 2000 to 2007. The series, which follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), found a second life on streaming. The original seven seasons were placed on Netflix in 2014, whose popularity led to a revival miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” that premiered two years later in 2016.

The comfort watch series just left Netflix but has found a new home at Hulu and Disney+. The series was originally produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The upcoming docuseries will be produced by This Machine Filmworks in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, Cutler, Palladino, Sherman-Palladino, Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith will executive produce, and Melissa Robledo will also produce.

Ink On Paper Studios also announced a documentary “Searching For Stars Hollow” in August 2025 in celebration of the 25th anniversary, but it has not come out. The documentary would have included interviews from Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Chad Michael Murray (Tristan Dugray), among others.

A release date was never set for the documentary, which has since been retitled to “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast,” but the producers created a Kickstarter page for the documentary raising almost $300,000 from over 2,700 backers.