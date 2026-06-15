‘Gilmore Girls’ Will Leave Netflix at the End of June

“Gilmore Girls” is leaving Netflix after years of rewatch supremacy.

Netflix announced on social media that the early 2000s drama series “Gilmore Girls,” created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, will leave the streamer on June 30. The series starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel and has long provided Netflix with an annual viewership boost each fall, as it became a popular comfort-watch title. The news is likely to disappoint fans.

“It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle,” the streamer posted. “It’s a religion.”

It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion.



We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us. pic.twitter.com/xRSO50swJ9 — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2026

They added: “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the U.S. on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

“Gilmore Girls” has been a streaming staple since it got on Netflix in 2014, with streaming viewership consistently on the rise from into the late 2010s and early 2020s, when average viewership for the fall grew from 1.87 billion viewing minutes in 2017 to 2.58 billion viewing minutes in 2019 and 4.12 billion viewing minutes in 2021, according to data from Nielsen in 2025.

The “Gilmore Girls” fall phenomenon can be traced back to a social media trend, which, based on the streaming numbers, seemingly arose in 2022 and recirculates every fall with edits leaning into the show’s cozy fall aesthetic reminding users across TikTok and Instagram it’s time for their annual rewatch. It’s this aspect of “Gilmore Girls” that sets it apart from other popular legacy shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Law & Order: SVU,” which don’t have seasonal peaks.

Back in 2016, Netflix made a mini-series following the show’s end called “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” While the main series is leaving the streamer, the post-series show will likely remain at Netflix.