‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Lauren Graham Hints She’s Team Logan in Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech | Video

“Gilmore Girls” may’ve debuted 25 years ago, but the show’s boyfriend debate is still going strong. So much so, the topic was addressed during Lauren Graham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony speech on Friday.

The actress cheekily brought up the Team Dean vs. Team Jess vs. Team Logan conversation — which first sparked amid the show’s original run between 2000 and 2007 on The WB (later The CW) — while accepting her star for the iconic Walk of Fame.

“I want to thank my castmates. I’ve gotten to work with so many incredible people,” Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the popular dramedy, noted. “And I never pick a team, but I do have to say, [Matt] Czuchry’s here.”

Czuchry famously played Logan Huntzberger on “Gilmore Girls” for the fifth, sixth and seventh seasons. Logan was one of three major men Alexis Bledel’s Rory Gilmore dated throughout the show.

He later revived his character for the Netflix revival, titled “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which premiered in 2016.

All this time later, Graham has since hinted that she has a soft spot Logan. In fact, Graham tapped on the mic at one point and called out the other “Gilmore Girls” heartthrobs by name: “[Milo] Ventimiglia? No. [Jared] Padalecki? Points for Logan.”

Still, Graham made it clear she wasn’t definitively declaring her support for Czuchry’s character in the “team” battle. She added, “Just points! Just points! It’s an ongoing points system. It isn’t done yet.”

Before wrapping up her speech, Graham thanked the fans of “Gilmore Girls,” who she said “have been so dedicated and so loving.”

Graham’s ceremony was attended by several other “Gilmore Girls” alums, including Kelly Bishop, Scott Patterson, Yanic Truesdale, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

Last month, Graham reunited with onscreen daughter Bledel to present the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award at the 2025 Emmys.