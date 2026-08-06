Everything New on Peacock in August 2026

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If you’re caught up on the big blockbusters currently lighting up the box office, but missed some of the year’s earlier releases, Peacock’s got a good handful streaming in its August lineup. The second half of July brought indie horror megahit “Obsession,” acclaimed World War II thriller “Pressure” and the animated sequel “Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and Aug. 7 sees the streaming launch of rom-com “You, Me & Tuscany.”

As for the rotation of library titles, this month’s highlights include “Almost Famous,” “Good Will Hunting,” the first three “Insidious” movies, “The Ballad of Wallis Island” and, if you’re still chasing that “The Odyssey” high, Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture winner, “Oppenheimer.”

Check out all the new movies and shows on Peacock in August below.

August 1

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Almost Famous”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“Armageddon”

“Battleship”

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

“The Big Short”

“The Boy Next Door”

“Bring It On”

“The Cable Guy”

“Clash of the Titans”

“Clueless”

“Couple’s Retreat”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Escape Room”

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

“Exodus: Gods and Kings”

“F9: The Fast Saga”

“The Faculty”

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Field of Dreams”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Flashdance”

“Flushed Away”

“Fool’s Paradise”

“Footloose”

“Friday Night Lights”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“Good Boys”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Gremlins”

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch”

“Grown Ups”

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Help”

“Insidious”

“Insidious: Chapter 2”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Keanu”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Knock Knock”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Let’s Be Cops”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Major Payne”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls 2”

“Megamind”

“Mud”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Neighbors”

“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

“Old”

“Old School”

“One Hour Photo”

“Peeples”

“Pineapple Express”

“Predator”

“The Predator”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Robin Hood”

“Save the Last Dance”

“The School of Rock”

“Seabiscuit”

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“She’s All That”

“Sideways”

“Source Code”

“Troy”

“Twins”

“Uncle Buck”

“Wrath of the Titans”

August 2

“The Killer Among Us” Season 1 Finale

August 3

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Finale

“Ms. X” Season 1 Premiere

August 6

“The Valley” Season 3 Reunion Part 1

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

August 7

“You, Me & Tuscany”

August 9

“Unknown Serial Killers of America” Season 2 Premiere

August 10

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” Season 5 Premiere

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion Part 1

“Kim’s Convenience” Seasons 1–5

“Copshop”

August 11

“Marry Me”

August 13

“The Valley” Season 3 Reunion Part 2

August 16

“Oppenheimer”

August 17

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion Part 2

August 18

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 3 Finale

August 20

“We Are Pat”

“The Valley” Season 3 Reunion Part 3

August 21

“The 355”

“She Dances”

August 24

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion Part 3

“Days of Our Lives” Season 62 Premiere

August 25

“Borderlands”

August 27

“The Undeclared War” Season 2 Premiere

“Married at First Sight” Season 20 Finale

“Married at First Sight” Season 20 Reunion

“The Woman in the Yard”

August 28

“Fear Lake Lanier”

August 31

“Love Island USA” Season 8 Reunion

“Mama June: From Hot to Not” Season 8 Premiere