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Everything New on Pluto TV in November

From Christmas favorites to plain old comfort watches

Jingle All the Way (Credit: 20th Century Fox)
Jingle All the Way (Credit: 20th Century Fox)
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Halloween has come and gone, and that means it’s time to jump into your cozy comfort watchlist. This November, you might find much of what you’re looking for over on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is one of the few completely free streamers, with no account needed to watch your favorites. You can watch films one by one, or, if you’re in the mood for a double feature, allow them to help you out with their own mash-ups. But, if you’re looking for something in particular, we can help you out.

Here’s everything new headed to Pluto TV this month.

"Man on Fire" (Credit: 20th Century Fox)
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Christmas & Holiday

Ace And The Christmas Miracle

All I Want For Christmas

Arthur Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas

Black Nativity

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Christmas All Over Again

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Christmas Eve

A Christmas Gift From Bob

Christmas On The Farm (2021)

Christmas Princess

The Family Stone

Fit For Christmas

Flight Before Christmas

Guess Who’s Coming To Christmas

Home For The Holidays

How The Gringo Stole Christmas

Jingle All The Way

Jingle Bells (Christmas Classic)

Letters At Christmas

A Merry Friggin Christmas

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Must Love Christmas

My One Christmas Wish

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa’s Christmas Crash

Santa’s Christmas Snooze

Saving Santa

Scrooge

Snow White’s Christmas Adventure

The Story Of Christmas

A Sudden Case Of Christmas

Surviving Christmas

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

white-christmas-movie-image
Paramount Pictures

Comedy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Chef

Citizen Ruth

Code Name: The Cleaner

Confess, Fletch

Crocodile Dundee

Daddy And Them

The Disaster Artist

Dream Scenario

The First Wives Club

The Foot Fist Way

Galaxy Quest

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Go (1999)

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

The Guilt Trip

Happy Gilmore

Henry Poole Is Here

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House Of Yes

Jumping The Broom

Kindergarten Cop

Kingpin

Leap Of Faith

Like A Boss

Madea Goes To Jail

Madea’s Family Reunion

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

Nebraska

Role Models

the-office-steve-carell
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Saving Faith

Shaolin Soccer

Snack Shack

Soul Plane

The Station Agent

This Is 40

Tommy Boy

Tropic Thunder

The Turkey Bowl

Varsity Blues

Venus

When You Finish Saving The World

While We’re Young

The Wood

You Hurt My Feelings

Action & Crime

The Adderall Diaries

American Hustle

Assassin Club

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

Basic

Black Rain (1989)

The Bling Ring

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Commando (1985)

Congo

Cut Bank

Death Wish (1974)

Double Team

Drop Zone

Drunken Tai Chi (Xiao Tai Ji)

Fargo (1996)

First Blood

The Fugitive

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Gangs Of New York

Goodfellas

The Grifters

Hostile Takeover

Hotel Artemis

The Human Stain

The Hunter (1980)

Hustle & Flow

The Ides Of March

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Killerman

King Kong (1976)

Lost Legion

Man On Fire (2004)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

A Most Violent Year

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Never Goin’ Back

Nick Of Time

One More Shot

The Peacemaker (1997)

Pompeii (2014)

A Prayer Before Dawn

Pulp Fiction

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Dawn (1984)

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge Of The Green Dragons

The Rhythm Section

The Rock

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Rules Of Engagement

Saving Private Perez

The Score

Set It Off

Sheroes

Snatch

The Taking Of Pelham 123

Taxi Driver

A Time To Kill

Top Gun

Vertical Limit

Walking Tall (2004)

The Way Of The Dragon

Witness

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Drama

20th Century Women

Aftersun

Against The Ropes

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

American Honey

Antwone Fisher

Any Given Sunday

Backstabbing For Beginners

Black Snake Moan

Blindness

Bombshell

C’mon C’mon

Carpenter’s Miracle

Chaplin

Close

Dead Man Walking

The Doors

Earth Mama

The End Of The Tour

Extraordinary Measures

Fighting With My Family

The Fisher King

Flight

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks attends the "Toy Story 5" premiere (Credit: Getty Images)
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A Ghost Story

Ginger & Rosa

Good Will Hunting

Gospel Of John (2015)

Gospel Of Luke (2017)

Gospel Of Mark (2017)

Gospel Of Matthew (2014)

Grandview U.S.A.

The Hoax

Horses Of McBride

The Hours

I Am David

Jack Goes Home

Janet Planet

Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.

Krisha

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Last Movie Star

Lean On Pete

Little Women (1994)

Locke

The Lovely Bones

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Menashe

Midnight Clear

A Mighty Heart

Minari

Mississippi Grind

Moonlight

Muriel’s Wedding

Music Of The Heart

Not Fade Away

Of Love And Shadows

Operation Finale

People I Know

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Philadelphia

Priscilla

Rachel Getting Married

Red Rocket

Same Kind Of Different As Me

The Sea Of Trees

The Social Network

A Soldier’s Story

The Souvenir

The Souvenir: Part II

There Will Be Blood

Wings Of The Dove

The Words

Romance & Musical

About Fate

Alfie (2004)

Ask The Dust

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Burlesque

“Burlesque” (ScreenGems)

Dear John

Emma

Ethan Frome

Father Of The Bride

Forces Of Nature

Grace Unplugged

Grease 2

Jerry Maguire

Laggies

Last Holiday (2006)

Legends Of The Fall

Like Water For Chocolate

The Lovers

Miss Congeniality

Miss You Already

Moonstruck

Next Stop Wonderland

An Officer And A Gentleman

The Other Boleyn Girl

Out Of Towners (1999)

Paternity

The Remains Of The Day

The Romantics

She’s Having A Baby

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2

Sleepless In Seattle

Staying Alive

Steel Magnolias

Terms Of Endearment

Think Like A Man

Think Like A Man Too

The Ugly Truth

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

You’ve Got Mail

Horror & Thriller

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Abattoir

Afflicted

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Angels & Demons

Area 51

Beneath

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Clown (2014)

The Craft: Legacy

The Da Vinci Code

Dark Places

Dead Again

The Devil Inside

Dirty Pretty Things

Disturbia

Embrace Of The Vampire (1995)

The Evil Dead (1983)

The Exorcist

Eye For An Eye (2025)

Fight Club

First Reformed

Green Room

Grind House: Death Proof/Planet Terror

The Haunting

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Kiss The Girls

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Lost Boys

The Lost Boys
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Medusa Deluxe

Men (2022)

Mom And Dad

The Night Clerk

Poltergeist

The Possession (2012)

Pumpkinhead

Remember

The Return Of The Living Dead

Seven

The Silencing

Spontaneous

Stars At Noon

Switchback

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Vanilla Sky

Viral

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy

Wes Craven Presents: They

Woodshock

Sci-fi & Fantasy

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Deep Impact

Ex Machina

The Fifth Element

Gattaca

Gemini Man

Godzilla (1998)

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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