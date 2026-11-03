Everything New on Pluto TV in November

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Halloween has come and gone, and that means it’s time to jump into your cozy comfort watchlist. This November, you might find much of what you’re looking for over on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is one of the few completely free streamers, with no account needed to watch your favorites. You can watch films one by one, or, if you’re in the mood for a double feature, allow them to help you out with their own mash-ups. But, if you’re looking for something in particular, we can help you out.