Everything New on Pluto TV in November

Halloween has come and gone, and that means it’s time to jump into your cozy comfort watchlist. This November, you might find much of what you’re looking for over on Pluto TV.
Pluto TV is one of the few completely free streamers, with no account needed to watch your favorites. You can watch films one by one, or, if you’re in the mood for a double feature, allow them to help you out with their own mash-ups. But, if you’re looking for something in particular, we can help you out.
Here’s everything new headed to Pluto TV this month.
Christmas & Holiday
Ace And The Christmas Miracle
All I Want For Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas
Black Nativity
Charlie’s Christmas Wish
Christmas All Over Again
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Christmas Carol Goes Wrong
Christmas Eve
A Christmas Gift From Bob
Christmas On The Farm (2021)
Christmas Princess
The Family Stone
Fit For Christmas
Flight Before Christmas
Guess Who’s Coming To Christmas
Home For The Holidays
How The Gringo Stole Christmas
Jingle All The Way
Jingle Bells (Christmas Classic)
Letters At Christmas
A Merry Friggin Christmas
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Must Love Christmas
My One Christmas Wish
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa’s Christmas Crash
Santa’s Christmas Snooze
Saving Santa
Scrooge
Snow White’s Christmas Adventure
The Story Of Christmas
A Sudden Case Of Christmas
Surviving Christmas
When Christmas Was Young
White Christmas
Comedy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Chef
Citizen Ruth
Code Name: The Cleaner
Confess, Fletch
Crocodile Dundee
Daddy And Them
The Disaster Artist
Dream Scenario
The First Wives Club
The Foot Fist Way
Galaxy Quest
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Go (1999)
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
The Guilt Trip
Happy Gilmore
Henry Poole Is Here
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House Of Yes
Jumping The Broom
Kindergarten Cop
Kingpin
Leap Of Faith
Like A Boss
Madea Goes To Jail
Madea’s Family Reunion
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell Of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
Nebraska
Role Models
Saving Faith
Shaolin Soccer
Snack Shack
Soul Plane
The Station Agent
This Is 40
Tommy Boy
Tropic Thunder
The Turkey Bowl
Varsity Blues
Venus
When You Finish Saving The World
While We’re Young
The Wood
You Hurt My Feelings
Action & Crime
The Adderall Diaries
American Hustle
Assassin Club
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II
Basic
Black Rain (1989)
The Bling Ring
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
Commando (1985)
Congo
Cut Bank
Death Wish (1974)
Double Team
Drop Zone
Drunken Tai Chi (Xiao Tai Ji)
Fargo (1996)
First Blood
The Fugitive
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Gangs Of New York
Goodfellas
The Grifters
Hostile Takeover
Hotel Artemis
The Human Stain
The Hunter (1980)
Hustle & Flow
The Ides Of March
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Killerman
King Kong (1976)
Lost Legion
Man On Fire (2004)
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
A Most Violent Year
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Never Goin’ Back
Nick Of Time
One More Shot
The Peacemaker (1997)
Pompeii (2014)
A Prayer Before Dawn
Pulp Fiction
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Dawn (1984)
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge Of The Green Dragons
The Rhythm Section
The Rock
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Rules Of Engagement
Saving Private Perez
The Score
Set It Off
Sheroes
Snatch
The Taking Of Pelham 123
Taxi Driver
A Time To Kill
Top Gun
Vertical Limit
Walking Tall (2004)
The Way Of The Dragon
Witness
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Drama
20th Century Women
Aftersun
Against The Ropes
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
American Honey
Antwone Fisher
Any Given Sunday
Backstabbing For Beginners
Black Snake Moan
Blindness
Bombshell
C’mon C’mon
Carpenter’s Miracle
Chaplin
Close
Dead Man Walking
The Doors
Earth Mama
The End Of The Tour
Extraordinary Measures
Fighting With My Family
The Fisher King
Flight
Forrest Gump
A Ghost Story
Ginger & Rosa
Good Will Hunting
Gospel Of John (2015)
Gospel Of Luke (2017)
Gospel Of Mark (2017)
Gospel Of Matthew (2014)
Grandview U.S.A.
The Hoax
Horses Of McBride
The Hours
I Am David
Jack Goes Home
Janet Planet
Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.
Krisha
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
The Last Movie Star
Lean On Pete
Little Women (1994)
Locke
The Lovely Bones
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin’s Room
Menashe
Midnight Clear
A Mighty Heart
Minari
Mississippi Grind
Moonlight
Muriel’s Wedding
Music Of The Heart
Not Fade Away
Of Love And Shadows
Operation Finale
People I Know
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
Philadelphia
Priscilla
Rachel Getting Married
Red Rocket
Same Kind Of Different As Me
The Sea Of Trees
The Social Network
A Soldier’s Story
The Souvenir
The Souvenir: Part II
There Will Be Blood
Wings Of The Dove
The Words
Romance & Musical
About Fate
Alfie (2004)
Ask The Dust
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Burlesque
Dear John
Emma
Ethan Frome
Father Of The Bride
Forces Of Nature
Grace Unplugged
Grease 2
Jerry Maguire
Laggies
Last Holiday (2006)
Legends Of The Fall
Like Water For Chocolate
The Lovers
Miss Congeniality
Miss You Already
Moonstruck
Next Stop Wonderland
An Officer And A Gentleman
The Other Boleyn Girl
Out Of Towners (1999)
Paternity
The Remains Of The Day
The Romantics
She’s Having A Baby
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Sleepless In Seattle
Staying Alive
Steel Magnolias
Terms Of Endearment
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Too
The Ugly Truth
When Harry Met Sally
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
You’ve Got Mail
Horror & Thriller
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
Abattoir
Afflicted
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Angels & Demons
Area 51
Beneath
Case 39
Changing Lanes
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Clown (2014)
The Craft: Legacy
The Da Vinci Code
Dark Places
Dead Again
The Devil Inside
Dirty Pretty Things
Disturbia
Embrace Of The Vampire (1995)
The Evil Dead (1983)
The Exorcist
Eye For An Eye (2025)
Fight Club
First Reformed
Green Room
Grind House: Death Proof/Planet Terror
The Haunting
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Kiss The Girls
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Lost Boys
Medusa Deluxe
Men (2022)
Mom And Dad
The Night Clerk
Poltergeist
The Possession (2012)
Pumpkinhead
Remember
The Return Of The Living Dead
Seven
The Silencing
Spontaneous
Stars At Noon
Switchback
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Vanilla Sky
Viral
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy
Wes Craven Presents: They
Woodshock
Sci-fi & Fantasy
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Deep Impact
Ex Machina
The Fifth Element
Gattaca
Gemini Man
Godzilla (1998)