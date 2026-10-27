Pluto TV Extends Double Feature Fridays Programming Through November With 8 More Movies

Pluto TV is doubling down on its Double Feature Fridays programming, with the free streamer revealing its weekly movie pairings for November on Tuesday.
As we bid farewell to spooky season this weekend, Pluto TV is inviting viewers to enjoy a classic blockbuster along with a matching indie darling every Friday night next month. The upcoming offerings include:
Nov. 6 — “Man on Fire” & “Hostile Takeover”
Nov. 13 — “The Equalizer 2” & “Cleaner”
Nov 20 — “Déjà Vu” & “The Wasp”
Nov 27 — “Dreamgirls” & “Albany Road”
Plus, additional pairs will be announced at a later date to bring Double Feature Fridays through to the end of 2026. The weekly event is hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Emily Curl, with curated segments that feature rare archival footage, red carpet interviews and behind-the-scenes clips.
“The stories behind a movie can be just as memorable as the movie itself,” Curl shared back in August. “Double Feature Fridays gives us the chance to bring those moments into the experience in a way that’s fun and unexpected, adding a new perspective to familiar favorites while introducing audiences to something new.”
“We’re building Pluto TV into a weekly movie night destination,” Pluto TV SVP of Content Partnerships & Programming Will Gurman also noted at the time. “Double Feature Fridays pairs a film people already love with one they’re about to discover, then brings in ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to host the whole night — turning movie night into a ritual our viewers won’t want to miss.”
Each week’s Double Feature begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand.