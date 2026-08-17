Pluto TV Brings Back Double Feature Fridays, Hosted by ‘Entertainment Tonight’

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Pluto TV is bringing back a movie night tradition with Double Feature Fridays, kicking off this weekend with “Gravity” and “The Outer Threat.”

Hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Emily Curl, the free streamer will be pairing classic studio favorites with new indies that share the same talent, genre or theme. The films will air with curated segments that feature rare archival footage, red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and career-defining moments in the stars’ own words.

Other upcoming pairings include:

“Django Unchained” and “Outlaw Posse”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Reckless”

“Friday” and “A Hip Hop Story”

“Pitch Perfect” and “40 Dates and 40 Nights” (2026)

“The Notebook” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” (2022)

“We’re building Pluto TV into a weekly movie night destination,” said Will Gurman, SVP of Content Partnerships & Programming at Pluto TV. “Double Feature Fridays pairs a film people already love with one they’re about to discover, then brings in ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to host the whole night — turning movie night into a ritual our viewers won’t want to miss.”

“The stories behind a movie can be just as memorable as the movie itself,” Curl added. “Double Feature Fridays gives us the chance to bring those moments into the experience in a way that’s fun and unexpected, adding a new perspective to familiar favorites while introducing audiences to something new.”

Each week’s Double Feature begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand.