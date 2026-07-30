Everything New on Pluto TV in August 2026

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A number of A24 movies are coming to Pluto TV in August.

The streamer is set to become a new streaming home for some of the studio’s best thrillers, dramas and comedies, including “Lady Bird,” “Green Room,” “Red Rocket,” “Problemista,” “Janet Planet” and “Slow West.” A handful of beloved action movies are slated to arrive on Pluto TV this month as well, including “Drive,” “Heat,” “Django Unchained” and “48 Hrs.”

The platform is also adding multiple former CW originals in August — namely, “iZombie,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Reign.” Additionally, several classic horror movies are being added to the streamer this month, including the original film versions of “The Blob,” “My Bloody Valentine” and “Fright Night.”

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Pluto TV in August.

TV

“Awkward” Seasons 1-5

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Seasons 1-4

“Faking It” Seasons 1-3

“iZombie” Seasons 1-5

“Jane the Virgin” Seasons 1-5

“Reign” Seasons 1-4

Movies: Action/Thriller

“Angel Heart”

“The Art Of The Steal”

“Blood Ties” (2012)

“Captive” (2015)

“The Call” (2013)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“The Devil’s Own” (1997)

“Django Unchained”

“Drive” (2011)

“The Fan” (1996)

“The Fugitive”

“The General’s Daughter”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“Guns Akimbo”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Heat” (1995)

“I Spy”

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”

“Jade”

“Jennifer Eight”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Legend Of Zorro”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”

“Paycheck”

“The Presidio”

“Red Eye”

“Revenge Of The Green Dragons”

“Rules Of Engagement”

“Sabotage”

“Set It Off”

“Shaolin Soccer”

“Single White Female”

“Snake Eyes”

“Supercop”

“Taxi Driver”

“Texas Rangers”

“Triple 9”

“U-Turn (1997)

“Utopia”

“Villain”

“We Were Soldiers”

Movies: Comedy

“30 Minutes Or Less”

“48 Hrs.”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Action Point”

“Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging”

“ATL”

“Bad Teacher”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Big Top Pee-Wee”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blankman”

“Blue In The Face”

“Brassed Off”

“Breaking News In Yuba County”

“Chasing Amy”

“Chef”

“Curdled”

“Dance Flick”

“Dead Man On Campus”

“Down To You”

“Eagle Vs Shark”

“The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain”

“Envy”

“Four Rooms”

“Get Over It”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hustle” (2019)

“In & Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Little Nicky”

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“Mad Money”

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Medusa Deluxe”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Mo’ Money”

“My Blue Heaven”

“Necessary Roughness”

“Norbit”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Old School”

“The Original Kings Of Comedy”

“The Queens Of Comedy”

“The Out-of-Towners” (1999)

“Outside Providence”

“The Pallbearer”

“Planes, Trains And Automobiles”

“Pootie Tang”

“Problemista”

“Red Rocket”

“Roll Bounce”

“Senseless”

“She’s Out Of My League”

“Smart People”

“Smoke”

“Strange Wilderness”

“Stripes”

“Stuart Saves His Family”

“Sydney White”

“Ted”

“Ted 2”

“Top Secret!”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Underclassman”

“We’re No Angels” (1989)

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“Year One”

Movies: Drama/Romance

“8 Mile”

“About Adam”

“A Different Man”

“All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt”

“American Fiction”

“Amistad”

“Bleed For This”

“Blue Chips”

“Bounce”

“Boys And Girls”

“Earth Mama”

“Emma”

“Everything, Everything”

“Fat Man And Little Boy”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Flag Day”

“Footloose” (2011)

“Freedom Writers”

“Ghost”

“Guinevere”

“Hard Eight”

“Heartlands” (2002)

“Honey”

“Intersection”

“Janet Planet”

“John Henry”

“A League Of Their Own”

“Like Crazy”

“Macbeth” (2015)

“The Natural”

“Needle In A Timestack”

“Not Fade Away”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Pride” (2007)

“Ride Like A Girl”

“Roxanne”

“Runaway Bride” (1999)

“Selena”

“Shall We Dance?” (2004)

“She’s So Lovely”

“Slow West”

“Stars At Noon”

“Tuesday”

“Things We Lost In The Fire”

“The Truman Show”

“Up In The Air”

“Varsity Blues”

“World Trade Center”

Movies: Horror/Sci-Fi

“Approaching The Unknown”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Blob” (1988)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Cursed”

“Deepstar Six”

“District 9”

“Event Horizon”

“Fright Night” (1985)

“Green Room”

“Hellboy” (2004)

“Hellraiser: Deader”

“Hellraiser: Hellseeker”

“Hellraiser: Hellworld”

“The Loved Ones”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Max Steel”

“Mimic”

“Mimic 2”

“Mimic 3: Sentinel”

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

“Paranormal Activity 4”

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

“Phantoms”

“Spell”

“Stardust”

“The Time Machine” (2002)

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy”

“The Woman In Black” (2012)

Movies: Classics

“1900”

“All The President’s Men”

“Bang The Drum Slowly”

“The Bellboy”

“Big Jake” (1971)

“The Caddy”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“The Dark Command”

“Days Of Heaven”

“Donovan’s Reef”

“Downhill Racer”

“Easy Come, Easy Go” (1967)

“The Errand Boy”

“Fear Strikes Out”

“The Fighting Kentuckian”

“Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell”

“Girls! Girls! Girls!”

“Goin’ South”

“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

“The Great Gatsby” (1974)

“Hit!”

“Hondo”

“Houseboat”

“The Ladies Man” (1961)

“The Last Tycoon”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Molly Maguires”

“The Patsy”

“Rio Grande”

“Scared Stiff” (1953)

“The Stooge”

“Three Days Of The Condor”

“War Of The Wildcats”

“The Warriors”

Movies: Kids/Family

“The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D”

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

“Clockstoppers”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”