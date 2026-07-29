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Hulu is primed for a big month.

The new shows and movies being added to the streamer in August 2026 include highly anticipated new shows like Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of “The Shards.” On the more general side of things “Jurassic Park,” the “Men in Black” franchise and both “Cheaper by the Dozen” movies are all hitting Hulu right at the start of the month.

Here is everything coming to Hulu in August 2026.

Aug. 1

2012 (2009)

2012 En Espanol (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 7

Amor es Amor (2026)

The Blackening (2023)

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

Casino (1995)

Cboys: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Collins Key: Ultimate Challenges: Complete Season 1

The Commuter (2018)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Extra Emily: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

High School Musical (2006)

Jacksepticeye: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 7-8

Life (2017)

Life En Espanol (2017)

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003)

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Men in Black 3 En Espanol (2012)

Men in Black En Espanol (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black II En Espanol (2002)

Private Eyes: Complete Seasons 1-6

Seven Pounds (2008)

Seven Pounds En Espanol (2008)

She’s the Man (2006)

Short Circuit (1986)

Short Circuit En Espanol (1986)

Smashed (2012)

Smashed En Espanol (2012)

Sofie Dossi: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Something’s Gotta Give En Espanol (2003)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Southland Tales (2007)

Southland Tales En Espanol (2007)

Sparkle (2012)

Sparkle En Espanol (2012)

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (2002)

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels En Espanol (2002)

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Time and Water

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tyler Perry’s House of Pain: Complete Seasons 1-6

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns: Complete Seasons 1-6

Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026)

Aug. 3

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup: Livestream

Ex Machina (2014)

Futurama: Season 14 Premiere

MaXXXine (2024)

Pearl (2022)

X (2022)

Aug. 4

Betrayal: Dirty Secrets: Season 4 Premiere

Imaginary (2024)

Aug. 5

The Shards: Premiere – 9 p.m. ET

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi: Complete Season 1

Aug. 6

After Jackie: Complete Season 1

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Premiere

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

History’s Greatest Of All Time With Peyton Manning: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 5

Aug. 7

Flex X Cop: Season 2 Premiere

LOL Live: Bresha Webb (2026)

Murder Club: Complete Season 1 (Korean)

Muzzle: City of Wolves (2025)

Aug. 8

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Seasons 4-5

American Monster: Complete Seasons 10-12

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Aug. 12

Run Lola Run En Espanol (1999)

Saving Silverman En Espanol (2001)

Aug. 13

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Seasons 1-2

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear

Aug. 14

Busboys (2026)

Violent Ends (2025)

The Wizard of the Kremlin (2025)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026) – Director’s Cut

Aug. 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 10 and 19

Expedition X: Complete Seasons 8-9

Next Goal Wins (2023)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 18

Aug. 17

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 Premiere

Aug. 19

Greedy People (2024)

Aug. 20

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 4

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America: Complete Season 1

LION: Complete Season 1

Aug. 22

9/11: Reunited: Complete Season 1

All of Us Strangers (2023)

The Christophers (2025)

Elevation (2024)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 3-4

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 6-7

Aug. 23

Beast Mode (2020)

Aug. 24

A Heartland Christmas: Complete Season 1

Heartland: Complete Seasons 1-19

MAO: Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Dubbed)

Aug. 27

Adults: Season 2 Premiere

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Seasons 3-5

Aug. 28

Desert Warrior (2026)

Aug. 29