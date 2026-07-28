5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Hulu, Paramount+ and More

This week’s new shows to stream check a wide range of genres and preferences.

Across streaming platforms, the shows that stick out include the hotly anticipated Emmy Rossum cat-and-mouse crime thriller “Furious” – which is based on a 1980s film – and the return of yet another of Taylor Sheridan show on Paramount+. If that doesn’t scratch the itch, maybe one of the biggest WWE events of the year is your pace? Or a new Batman show at the very least?

Here are the top five shows to stream this week.

Emmy Rossum in “Furious.” (Disney/Sarah Shatz) Furious “Furious” is the latest crime drama to land on Hulu, premiering on Monday. This one stars Emmy Rossum and is based on the 1987 film “Black Widow.” The eight-episode series is getting a fair amount of buzz and follows one FBI agent as she works to track down a female serial killer who is targeting wealthy men. Liz Meriwether, the creator of “New Girl” but also the creative mind behind the Elizabeth Holmes limited series “The Dropout” and Michelle Williams’ drama “Dying for Sex,” serves as showrunner. If you’re yearning for another cat-and-mouse crime show, it is looking like “Furious” might be one of the best of the year.

A still from “Batman: Caped Crusader.” (Prime Video) Batman: Caped Crusader Prime Video’s “Batman: Caped Crusader” continues to be an Elseworlds spiritual successor to “Batman: The Animated Series.” The second season of the animated series from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves drops on Prime Video Friday, and will continue to explore this alternate Gotham City wrapped in the 1940s art deco stylings that made the original animated series so iconic. Season 2 will also introduce this series’ take on the Joker to face off against Batman, which is always an exciting reason to tune in. Matthew Needham of “House of the Dragon” fame voices the iconic villain.

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness, episode 8, season 2, streaming on Paramount+Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+ Lioness “Lioness” – one of the many Paramount+ shows hailing from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan – is back for its third season on Sunday. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the series follows her character Joe as a CIA operative at the forefront of the war on terror. According to the synopsis, in the third season “hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (CREDIT: TNT) The Librarians: The Next Chapter The latest iteration of “The Librarians” franchise returns for a second season. This series follows a previous Librarian who ends up in the present with no way back to his own time, and in the process accidentally releases magic out into the world. It’s up to him and a small group to gather back the items that are now causing chaos across the continent. Check it out Sunday on TNT.