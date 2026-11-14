New Regency Sues Michael Mann to Reassert Ownership of ‘Heat’

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Ahead of production of the “Heat” sequel, New Regency sued filmmaker Michael Mann in a lawsuit filed Friday to stop him from reclaiming the copyright to his screenplay for the crime drama.

In a complaint filed in a Los Angeles federal court, New Regency asked a judge to declare three termination notices Mann served the company “null and void,” arguing “that the ‘Heat’ screenplay is not eligible for copyright termination under 17 U.S.C. § 203, and that [the company] retains all rights to the screenplay.”