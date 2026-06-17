Nikki Glaser Joins Netflix Animated Fairy Tale ‘Steps’

Netflix’s “Steps” is an animated fairy tale that is arriving on the platform this fall. And what is a fairy tale without a good villain?

Nikki Glaser, the Emmy-nominated comedian, awards show host and roast-master extraordinaire, will voice the evil Priscilla, described as a “schemer who will stop at nothing to control everyone around her.” Glaser joins Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu and Bette Midler in the animated feature directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa and written by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz and Felicia Ho, based on a story by Tramer, Madejski, Schwartz, Ho, Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci.

“It was a cathartic joy to voice the character of Priscilla – the jealous, try-hard, wannabe Princess, who’s fueled by deep-seated insecurities of unlovability and inadequacy,” Glaser said in a statement. “This role was quite a stretch for me because these are all characteristics that I do not at all relate to as a woman who has spent two decades clawing my way through show business.”

“Steps” is a fractured fairy tale centered on Cinderella’s so-called “evil stepsisters.” “Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne,” reads the official synopsis. “Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.”

The film was produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing are producing for Paper Kite Productions. It will be the first film to be fully produced in-house within Netflix Animation Studios, with facilities in Vancouver and Sydney (formerly Animal Logic).

Netflix Animation’s 2026 slate also includes “Swapped” (a co-production with Skydance Animation), which has been a huge hit for the streaming service since debuting earlier this year, the stop-motion marvel “I Am Frankelda” and Brad Bird’s “Ray Gunn” (also from Skydance Animation), due out later this year.