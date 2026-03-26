Studios Are Monitoring ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Box Office Before Buying More Black-Led Rom-Coms, Filmmaker Says

Nina Lee, an award-winning, Black filmmaker, pleaded with fans to go see “You, Me & Tuscany,” noting the new rom-com’s box office results could greatly impact her career.

Specifically, on Wednesday, Lee took to X and claimed that a couple projects she had in the works were stuck in limbo, as studios wanted to monitor the success of the Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey-led romantic comedy before moving forward with the deals.

“PLEASE GO SEE THIS FILM,” Lee wrote on X. “Met with a studio about my already shot rom-com and they won’t buy it until they see how ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ does … Met with an exec about a romance script I have, they won’t buy it until they see how ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ does.”

After once more urging her fans to go see the Black-led romantic comedy, Lee noted, “A film that has nothing to do with me could quite literally change my life. Plus, I’ve heard it’s really great so I’m looking forward to supporting.”

1. Met with a studio about my already shot romcom and they won’t buy it until

They see how You, Me & Tuscany does



2. Met with an exec about a romance script I have, they won’t buy it until

They see how You, Me & Tuscany does



3. Go see this film! — nina lee (@NinaSerafina) March 25, 2026

She also cited TheWrap’s coverage of the 2025 ReFrame Report, which reported a backsliding in the hiring of women for key roles among Hollywood’s top films this last year. WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer sounded off on the stark decline, noting the report’s findings “point to a significant divestment in women-led projects — creating a narrowing pipeline of opportunities for women and gender-diverse people across the industry.”

Lee — whose short film, “Artistic,” was executive produced by Lena Waithe and won the Audience Choice Award at the Chicago International Film Festival — found ample support to her rallying call, with over 2,000 X users retweeting her message and several others pushing out ways to buy “You, Me & Tuscany” tickets.

“You, Me & Tuscany” — which was directed by Kat Coiro, written by Ryan Engle and also stars Marco Calvani, Lorenzo de Moor, Nia Vardalos and Isabella Ferrari — follows Anna (Bailey) as she fakes a relationship with a handsome Italian man in order to live in his Tuscan villa. However, her rouse takes a complicated turn when she falls for his charming cousin (Page).

The film will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on April 10. Watch the trailer above.