‘Obsession’ Art Director Calls for Industry Reform After Getting Paid Less Than $7,000 as Film Nears $175 Million

“Obsession” art director Sally Choi went public Thursday with complaints she debated sharing “for a long time.” As the Focus Features horror indie breakout from Curry Barker nears $175 million at the worldwide box office, she bemoaned making only $300-per-day for what she described as strenuous, cross-department work.

“I’ve debated this for a long time,” Choi wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been holding a lot of weight over the past two years since the production of ‘Obsession,’ so I’m going to say it as it is.”

She explained that the film was made for “$750K and is projected to make $250M. How much I made: $300/day as Art Director. This came out to $6741.36 after taxes. No mileage.”

Admitting that she knew and agreed to the indie production rate beforehand and was living paycheck to paycheck at the time, she explained, “This is the reality of most filmmakers, especially those who work below the line. We become a line in the budget sheet to keep as low as possible,” she said.

Later in her post, she called on others from the production who may relate to her position to speak up. “Maybe we can turn a tide in the film industry,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, she detailed other members of the “Obsession” crew as volunteers who were paid in gas and mileage. “This wasn’t even paid on time, so to make a $250M grossing film, some of these amazing people had to come out of pocket to work on set.”

“I kick myself every single day for not flipping this production. I was encouraged not to and I naively listened,” she said.

Read the post in full below:

A representative for Barker did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The reaction online has been strong as the post picked up steam Friday. Many in the comments of Choi’s post shared their own indie production stories and commiserated with her experience of low pay, low reward.

“One thing people don’t understand about the film business is it’s feast or famine. You may not work for weeks or months so that money has to be saved and amortized,” film director Joseph Kahn emphasized on X, sharing screenshots of Choi’s Instagram.

"Art director making $300 a day is a livable wage."



One thing people don't understand about the film business is it's feast or famine. You may not work for weeks or months so that money has to be saved and amortized.



Then the Obsession crew lives in LA, so they're paying the… pic.twitter.com/xYHuS0Dd9A — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) June 5, 2026

Others were critical of the art director, suggesting she wasn’t using the “Obsession” success in her favor and, instead, seemingly burning a bridge.

“Do NOT cut every connection you have to the filmmakers, put out tweets about how you wish you’d shut down their production, and complain about the rate you agreed to (which isn’t even like $100 or some student film sketchiness),” wrote actor and director Luke Barnett.

The Obsession art director post. Man, what a choice.



One year total experience. Only credit pre-Obsession is a single short film. Sign on to a low budget indie. Agree to rate. Movie explodes. You're suddenly the Art Director fo the most talked about film of the year.



If this… — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) June 5, 2026

Others, meanwhile, believed that in such instances of wild success, studios behind indies like “Obsession” should have a reward system for the low-wage artists who brought it life.

“I 100% believe that this studio/producers should give every person who worked on the obsession set a bonus since it’s made literally 250x its budget,” wrote one X user.

I 100% believe that this studio/producers should give every person who worked on the obsession set a bonus since it’s made literally 250x its budget. https://t.co/uPcXAdf3s1 — Nia (@niaspeaksall) June 5, 2026

“Obsession” was independently produced for just $750,000. Focus Features acquired the debut feature from horror jumpstart Barker for $15 million.