Indie Horror ‘One by One’ Locks Cast With Influencers Madi Monroe, Avani Gregg and Jake Clark | Exclusive

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“One by One,” an upcoming independent horror thriller from director Danny Buday, announced its ensemble cast Thursday as principal photography begins at the landmark Kentucky Castle.

TheWrap can exclusively reveal that cast is led by Madi Monroe, Avani Gregg, Jake Clark, Molly Beth Thomas and Ellarose Kaylor, with Teala Dunn, Blake Manning, Emily Dobson, Connor George and Marval A. Rex rounding out the ensemble. The film is produced by Eric Woods, Carla Woods and Kristi Kaylor.

The feature follows a group of “the world’s biggest models, creators, reality stars and ‘It Girls’” on a weekend getaway at the fictional Castle Von Gunther.

“The glamorous getaway quickly descends into chaos as guests begin disappearing and are mysteriously murdered, one by one,” the production’s official synopsis reads. “But as the body count rises, it becomes clear that nothing is what it seems. Every secret uncovered leads to another shocking revelation in a thriller packed with unexpected twists that will keep audiences guessing until its unforgettable final moments.”

“’One by One’ is the kind of thriller that keeps audiences guessing until the very last moment,” Kaylor said in a statement to TheWrap. “Just when you think you’ve figured it out, the story takes another unexpected turn. It’s a suspenseful, stylish ride that explores our obsession with fame, the blurred lines between reality and perception.”

“‘One by One’ is an unapologetic horror film with a satirical edge,” Woods added. “Beneath the scares is a commentary on the world we’ve built and the pressures that come with living in an always-connected culture.”

Fittingly, stars Monroe, Gregg and Clark have built an impressive online following across platforms over their years in entertainment with over 87 million cumulative followers.

Monroe is an actress and performer whose credits include Hulu’s “Zombie Town” and “Piece of Cake,” DirecTV’s “Around the World in 80 Days” and the digital series “Girls Night With Madi Monroe.” She is repped by Gersh.

Gregg, an actress and digital creator with more than 60 million followers worldwide, is expanding her film career with upcoming roles in “Spider Island” and “Breathe Deep,” both slated for release this year. She has been recognized by Forbes and Variety as one of the influential young talents of her generation and is represented by Gersh.

Clark is a singer-songwriter, actor and performer whose music has generated more than 20 million streams. He has 3.3 million followers across social media and is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Thomas is best known for her breakout role in the Academy Award-winning film “CODA.” Her upcoming credits include the Prime Video film “The Last Sunrise,” and she recently appeared in Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s “Lioness.” She is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Artium Talent.

Kaylor, an actress and nationally ranked competitive figure skater, recently wrapped the Hulu film “ADHD” and stars in Prime Video’s “Step Aside.” She also leads “I Believe 2,” which is scheduled for release later this year. She is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment/Rikki Dale and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Inc.

“One by One” is produced by Aeth Entertainment and The Loft Entertainment. Additional casting, distribution and release details will be announced in the coming months.