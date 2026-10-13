‘Paddington’ Gets the Deluxe 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Treatment From Lionsgate Limited

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“Paddington” is coming home. Again.

Paul King’s 2014 masterpiece, based on the stories created by Michael Bond, is arriving in a new 4K Ultra HD steelbook from Lionsgate Limited. (This will be its 4K debut in the United States.) You can pre-order the new release today and it will be available on November 10. But you’ll have to bring your own marmalade.

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According to the official press release, “Paddington” follows “the comic misadventures of a Peruvian talking bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) making his way from his destroyed rainforest habitat to England in search of a new home. The young bear finds himself lost and alone in a big city, until Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) discover him and offer him temporary safe haven. When an unscrupulous museum taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) sets her sights on this rare bear, the Brown family rallies together to protect Paddington.” The first film in the celebrated franchise is “a timeless, whimsical story about courage, love and the bonds of family.”

This new collection will feature legacy special features from earlier releases (“Meet the Characters,” “When a Bear Comes to Stay,” “From Page to Screen,” “Shine” music video, The Making of “Shine” with Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams and the theatrical trailer), along with a new Lionsgate Limited special feature (“Please Look After This Bear”).

Lionsgate Limited is a boutique home video label at Lionsgate, committed to releasing the very best versions of the very best movies, on many occasions for the first time. They recently released a new 4K edition of Jon Favreau’s “Made” and the cult classic 2009 remake of “Sorority Row,” with new versions of cult favorites “The Blair Witch Project” (featuring three versions of the movie) and “Repo! The Genetic Opera” coming this week. Earlier releases include the “Whole Bloody Affair” version of Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” (with some of the coolest packaging), an anniversary edition of Kinji Fukasaku’s “Battle Royale” and a gorgeous collection of Eleanor Coppola’s documentary work.