Former Paramount Co-CEO Brian Robbins to Launch Short Form Production Company

After co-creating Awesomeness, former Paramount co-CEO Brian Robbins is ready to return to short form content with a new family production company. The operation will develop animated and live-action YouTube videos, with hopes to evolve the projects into theatrically released feature films.

The company has reportedly raised around $100 million, with CAA and minority investor Sony as backers. Robbins is also said to be eyeing a first look deal with the studio to incubate the IP into fully fledged movie properties.

The exec co-founded Awesomeness in 2012 and sold it to DreamWorks Animation in 2014. It then wound up at Viacom in 2018, Nickelodeon in 2021 and was ultimately folded into Paramount Television Studios in October 2025 as part of the Skydance merger.

Awesomeness Films and AwesomenessTV produced projects such as “PEN15,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Project Mc2,” “Honor Society,” “Smosh: The Movie” and “Spontaneous” for various streamers, just to name a few.

Robbins joined Paramount in 2017 as its first Paramount Players president after NBCUniversal/Comcast acquired DreamWorks. In addition to eventually serving as co-CEO of Paramount alongside George Cheeks and Chris McCarthy, Robbins held dual titles as president and CEO of both Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. He was also CCO for Movies & Kids & Family at Paramount+.