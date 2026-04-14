New ‘Longlegs’ Movie in the Works With Nicolas Cage, Osgood Perkins at Paramount

Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to a new feature set in the “Longlegs” universe. Osgood Perkins will pen the script, direct, and produce, and Nicolas Cage will star and produce.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the feature will be set in the “Longlegs” universe.

The film’s producers are Brian Kavanaugh Jones (Range Media Partners); Perkins and Chris Ferguson, through their company Phobos; and Dave Caplan under his C2 banner, which originated the rights to the property.

“Longlegs” is a movie set in the 1990s that follows a young FBI agent (the always great Maika Monroe) as she tracks a ruthless serial killer (an unrecognizable Nicolas Cage), which is the set-up of countless thrillers. But the way “Longlegs” is told (and the way its very specific atmosphere settles over you) is what sets it apart.

This was, Perkins will tell you, all by design.

“The basic step is to pick something that’s true,” the director previously told TheWrap. “Write to a theme that’s a true theme for me. In the case of this, that true theme was, it’s possible for parents to lie to their children and tell them stories. It’s very basic and easily understandable. If you want to start building projects that way, it should be simple.”

Perkins, who wrote and directed the $128 million grossing “Longlegs,” recently wrapped production on “The Young People,” starring Nicole Kidman, Lola Tung, and Nico Parker.

Perkins is repped by CAA, Untitled, and attorney Jonathan Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark. Cage is repped by WME, Stride Management, Patrick Knapp at GGSSC

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.