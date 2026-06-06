Patrick Godfrey, ‘Ever After’ and ‘Les Miserables’ Actor, Dies at 93

Patrick Godfrey, the prolific character actor who played Leonardo Da Vinci in the 1998 fantasy film “Ever After” with Drew Barrymore, has died. He was 93.

The news was confirmed by Godfrey’s agency, Markham Froggatt & Irwin. Godfrey died June 4, with no cause given.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night,” the agency wrote in a statement shared online. “He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.”

Playwright Bill Rosenfield also remembered Godfrey.

“Our wonderful next door neighbor Patrick Godfrey passed away peacefully last night. He was 93 years old. Our hearts go out to our friends: his wife Amanda Walker and their children Kate and Richard. With a theatrical career spanning nearly 70 years (!) Patrick is a prime example of what it means to be a ‘working actor.’ Over those decades you’ve seen him countless times on film (‘A Room with a View,’ ‘Ever After,’ ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’) on television (‘Miss Marple,’ ‘Midsomer Murders,’ ‘Doc Martin, etc. ) and on stage with the RSC (including the original Nicholas Nickleby), at the National (Caryl Churchill’s ‘Here We Go,’ ‘As You Like It’), at the Old Vic (‘The Iceman Cometh’) and in the West End (‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ ‘Witness for the Prosecution’) – it is a rich rollercoaster of a career , one which any actor would be proud to call their own,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Yet, it’s the good neighbor we’ll remember most fondly. Fate was very kind to Gary and me when we moved into Gibson Square in 2004 and had them as our neighbors. Open-hearted and warm, we felt we had landed where we belonged. After Gary died and Kishore entered my life they immediately embraced him as my new family. Being an actor, Kishore shared a special bond with Patrick which came to include helping with self-tapes, a computer consultant and probably some red wine. Patrick was a wonderful man, a fine actor and a great friend. Rest in Peace dear man.”

Godfrey’s career included film roles in “A Room With a View,” “The Remains of the Day,” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” He is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their children Kate and Richard.