Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Brad Fulchuk Is So Progressive That He ‘Thinks I’m a Republican’ | Video

Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband, “Glee” co-creator and TV personality Brad Fulchuk, is so progressive that he might believe that “I’m a Republican.” The Marvel actress clarified that she’s not – but admitted she’s currently occupying a kind of in-between political space these days.

Paltrow and Trae Stephens, co-founder of the AI defense company Anduril Industries, were discussing the “charged” relationship that they believe many Americans have with the defense industry this week on “The Goop Podcast.”

“Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I’m not sure we can fix any of these problems that we’re seeing in the country,” Stephens commented.

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Paltrow answered. “I noticed with my own husband too, who’s the best person ever in the world. And he’s so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody’s looked after.”

“And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I’m like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” she continued.

Paltrow then added, “It’s become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don’t know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I’m pretty centrist and my husband thinks I’m a Republican. But I think it’s, which I’m not a Republican. I don’t feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I’m completely an independent.”

The actress also recalled a trip to Nashville she and Falchuk took together. The pair were watching a singer onstage and Paltrow was vaguely worried because she “had, like, completely different points of view than my husband” and that he might react.

“And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” Paltrow said.

Last March Paltrow admitted she didn’t know what an intimacy coordinator was while filming “Marty Supreme.”

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed … We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” Paltrow total Vanity Fair. After the coordinator in question attempted to set up rehearsal of the scenes, Paltrow said she told her, “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.”

“I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘OK, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,” she also said.