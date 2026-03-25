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Gwyneth Paltrow to Lead ‘Strangers’ Adaptation at Netflix

Paltrow will executive produce the feature with playwright Heidi Schreck adapting Belle Burden’s best-selling memoir

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. (Christina House/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. (Credit: Christina House/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has boarded Netflix’s adaptation of Belle Burden’s “Strangers” as the film’s star and executive producer. Netflix announced the casting on Wednesday after the streamer recently obtained the rights in a heated bidding war.

“When her husband of twenty years announces he’s leaving her, Belle revisits her marriage — searching for clues that her husband was not who she always thought he was. And is transformed by the process,” a logline from Netflix reads.

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Playwright Heidi Schreck will scribe the adaptation for the streamer. Stacey Sher is attached as a producer.

This leading role continues a notable return to the screen for Paltrow, who recently drummed up awards conversation for her supporting turn in “Marty Supreme.” Before this Josh Safdie/Timothée Chalamet awards player, Paltrow hadn’t had a starring role in a feature film since 2015’s “Mortdecai” (unless we’re counting a few notable scenes “Avengers: Endgame”).

Paltrow did a bit of TV and documentary work in the interim. The actress and Goop founder held a main role on Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan’s “The Politician,” playing the adoptive mother of Ben Platt’s central character.

This feature adaptation is hot off the presses, with “Strangers” only releasing in January 2026. Schreck wrote and starred in the play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” for which she was nominated for Tonys for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play in 2019. More recently, she scribed a 2024 adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic “Uncle Vanya.”

Sher has a lengthy list of producer credits dating back to the 80s, shepherding projects such as “Man on the Moon” and “Erin Brockovich” and, more recently, “Heretic.” She will also produce “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” at Netflix, directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt as his Oscar-winning character from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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