A24’s Biggest Movie Ever ‘Marty Supreme’ Arrives on HBO Max Next Month

“Marty Supreme” is coming home.

The Oscar-nominated, Timothée Chalamet-led period ping pong movie “Marty Supreme,” from director Josh Safdie, is arriving on HBO Max on April 24.

“Marty Supreme” was released theatrically on Christmas Day and went on to make more than $179 million worldwide, becoming the most successful A24 movie ever. It went on to score nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Chalamet) and Best Director (for Safdie). It was lauded for its singular energy, gorgeous photography (from legendary Darius Khondji, also Oscar-nominated for his work) and eclectic score (by Daniel Lopatin) and soundtrack (incorporating a number of 1980s bangers).

Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley and Koto Kawaguchi also star.

HBO Max has a large collection of A24 favorites, including recent films like “Love Lies Bleeding,” “Civil War” and “We Live in Time,” as well as classics like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Witch.” Future A24 movies coming to the platform as part of the arrangement include the upcoming “The Drama,” “The Death of Robin Hood” and “Enemies.”

A24 is releasing its new documentary “Marc by Sofia” from Sofia Coppola this week, and this year will also see the release of David Lowery’s latest, “Mother Mary,” Kane Parsons’ highly anticipated “Backrooms” and Olivia Wilde’s Sundance breakout “The Invite.”