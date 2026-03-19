Paul Greengrass in Talks to Direct ‘Test Drive’ at 20th Century Studios

“The Lost Bus” director Paul Greengrass has found his next project and is in talks to direct “Test Drive” at 20th Century Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

In November of 2024, it was reported that 20th Century Studios had won a competitive bid for the action spec from “Dexter: Resurrection” writer Matt Venne with Safehouse producing. Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be a two hander.

The film is eyeing and end of year production start. Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and Joanna Kaye are producing. EVP of production for 20th Century Studios, Scott Aversano, is overseeing the film for the studio.

Greengrass most recently directed the excellent “The Lost Bus” for Apple Original Films. In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote: “Greengrass is far from a one-trick pony — ’22 July’ was remarkably gripping and provocative even though much of it took place in a courtroom — but the best moments of ‘The Lost Bus’ are for the most part the ones that take advantage of his skill at staging large-scale action. In this case, that action is a bus trip through a literal hell on earth, as a scruffy school bus driver teams up with a grade-school teacher to shepherd a group of children through the blazing inferno that consumed the town of Paradise, California in November, 2018.”

Greengrass’ other credits include “United 93,” “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” Greengrass is repped by CAA and Carlos Goodman.

Deadline first reported the news.