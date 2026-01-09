It may be the dead of winter, but the Netflix film adaptation of Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” is ready to bring jet-setting endless summer energy with a soundtrack to match.

Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth) are totally opposite on paper, but after a decade-long friendship, the duo realize there may be more to each other than they thought. The friends-to-lovers romantic comedy shows how the duo have grown alongside each other and the vacations that shaped them along the way.

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers-led band boygenius and Paula Abdul all make appearances on the soundtrack in the rom-com. The latter even inspires a spicy dance sequence between the so-called “just friends.”

Poppy belts out tunes on their road trip, and one Taylor Swift song accompanies a will-they-won’t-they breakthrough moment in the Netflix movie. For a full breakdown of all the tracks in “People We Meet on Vacation,” keep reading:

Here are all the songs in “People We Meet on Vacation:”