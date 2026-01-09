It may be the dead of winter, but the Netflix film adaptation of Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” is ready to bring jet-setting endless summer energy with a soundtrack to match.
Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth) are totally opposite on paper, but after a decade-long friendship, the duo realize there may be more to each other than they thought. The friends-to-lovers romantic comedy shows how the duo have grown alongside each other and the vacations that shaped them along the way.
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers-led band boygenius and Paula Abdul all make appearances on the soundtrack in the rom-com. The latter even inspires a spicy dance sequence between the so-called “just friends.”
Poppy belts out tunes on their road trip, and one Taylor Swift song accompanies a will-they-won’t-they breakthrough moment in the Netflix movie. For a full breakdown of all the tracks in “People We Meet on Vacation,” keep reading:
Here are all the songs in “People We Meet on Vacation:”
- “Nanã” by Polo & Pan
- “Who Says” by Dopamoon feat. Batuk
- “Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul
- “That’s How I Got To Memphis” by Tom T. Hall
- “Ani Kuni” by Polo & Pan
- “Hang With Me” by Robyn
- “On The Lips” by Frankie Cosmos
- “It All Feels Right” by Washed Out
- “Nantucket Island” by Willie Wright
- “Genesis” by Grimes
- “Bambro Koyo Ganda” by Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
- “Esperar Pra Ver” by Evinha
- “I Don’t Know What I Can Save You From” by Kings of Convenience
- “I Feel Like Funkin’ It Up (Extended Mix)” by Rebirth Brass Band
- “Hello Hello Hello (Polo & Pan Remix)” by Remi Wolf
- “Take What’s Given” by BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Reggie
- “August” by Taylor Swift
- “Cool About It” by boygenius
- “L-O-V-E” (Italian Version) by Nat King Cole
- “Bella Roma” by Bruno Martino
- “Plage Isolée (Soleil Levant)” by Polo & Pan
- “When I Get My Hands On You” by The New Basement Tapes
- “Stumblin’ In” by Cyril
- “X’s” by Cigarettes After Sex
- “Higher Ground (Reprise)” by ODESZA (feat. Naomi Wild)