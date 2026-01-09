All the Songs in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Paula Abdul can be heard in the Emily Henry Netflix film adaptation

Emily Bader as Poppy in People We Meet on Vacation. (Credit Michele K. Short/Netflix)

It may be the dead of winter, but the Netflix film adaptation of Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” is ready to bring jet-setting endless summer energy with a soundtrack to match.

Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth) are totally opposite on paper, but after a decade-long friendship, the duo realize there may be more to each other than they thought. The friends-to-lovers romantic comedy shows how the duo have grown alongside each other and the vacations that shaped them along the way.

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers-led band boygenius and Paula Abdul all make appearances on the soundtrack in the rom-com. The latter even inspires a spicy dance sequence between the so-called “just friends.”

Poppy belts out tunes on their road trip, and one Taylor Swift song accompanies a will-they-won’t-they breakthrough moment in the Netflix movie. For a full breakdown of all the tracks in “People We Meet on Vacation,” keep reading:

“People We Meet on Vacation” (Daniel Escale/Netflix)
Read Next
‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Review: Friends-to-Lovers Romance Struggles to Generate Heat

Here are all the songs in “People We Meet on Vacation:”

  • “Nanã” by Polo & Pan
  • “Who Says” by Dopamoon feat. Batuk
  • “Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul
  • “That’s How I Got To Memphis” by Tom T. Hall
  • “Ani Kuni” by Polo & Pan
  • “Hang With Me” by Robyn
  • “On The Lips” by Frankie Cosmos
  • “It All Feels Right” by Washed Out
  • “Nantucket Island” by Willie Wright
  • “Genesis” by Grimes
  • “Bambro Koyo Ganda” by Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
  • “Esperar Pra Ver” by Evinha
  • “I Don’t Know What I Can Save You From” by Kings of Convenience
  • “I Feel Like Funkin’ It Up (Extended Mix)” by Rebirth Brass Band
  • “Hello Hello Hello (Polo & Pan Remix)” by Remi Wolf
  • “Take What’s Given” by BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Reggie
  • “August” by Taylor Swift 
  • “Cool About It” by boygenius
  • “L-O-V-E” (Italian Version) by Nat King Cole
  • “Bella Roma” by Bruno Martino
  • “Plage Isolée (Soleil Levant)” by Polo & Pan
  • “When I Get My Hands On You” by The New Basement Tapes
  • “Stumblin’ In” by Cyril
  • “X’s” by Cigarettes After Sex
  • “Higher Ground (Reprise)” by ODESZA (feat. Naomi Wild)
Read Next
'People We Meet on Vacation' Trailer: Tom Blyth and Emily Bader Debate Ruining the Friendship

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments