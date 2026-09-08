Where to Watch the Original ‘Practical Magic’ Before The Sequel Hits Theaters

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Spooky season is just about here, and what better way to kick it off than with the Owens sisters? But, before you go see them in theaters this weekend, you may want to catch up on the first “Practical Magic.”

But where can you do that right now? In this day and age, a movie you’re looking for could be on one of any billion streamers (okay, not billion, but you get it, there are a lot) or, depending on how old it is, not streaming at all. Sometimes, the only way to watch a film from a certain decade is to own the physical media.

The good news is, “Practical Magic” isn’t facing that fate at the moment. You can stream it fairly easily.

Where to watch the first “Practical Magic”

You can stream the first “Practical Magic” over on HBO Max right now.

If you’ve got a cable subscription that includes the following networks, you can also stream “Practical Magic” on the TNT, TBS and TruTV websites right now.

What is it about?

Originally released in 1998, the film stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively. They’re descended from a long line of witches, and their family bears a brutal curse: any man who falls for an Owens woman is doomed.

When the sisters try to resurrect one of those men — he’s an abusive monster, but his death is also accidental, hence the attempted resurrection — his spirit comes after them himself. Word to the wise: don’t show this to your kids before a certain age.

Will “Practical Magic 2” also be streaming?

Eventually, yes. But for its initial release, it’s headed exclusively to theaters. How long its theatrical window will be is hard to say, but because it’s a Warner Bros. film, we know that it’ll almost certainly head to HBO Max when the time comes to go to streaming.