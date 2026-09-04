Sandra Bullock Weighs in on the Possibility of a ‘Practical Magic 3’

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Sandra Bullock hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a “Practical Magic 3,” but told fans it’s contingent on how “Practical Magic 2” does at the box office.

The Oscar winner, who stars and produces the highly anticipated sequel for 1998’s “Practical Magic,” shared her stance on another follow-up film during a Thursday interview with Vanity Fair.

“We’ll do a number three if this takes off, and we’ll pass the torch to the girls,” Bullock told the outlet, referencing her onscreen daughters Joey King and Maisie Williams, who play Kylie and Antonia Owens, respectively.

“Practical Magic 2,” which arrives nearly 28 years after the first film premiered, sees the return of Bullock as Sally Owens and Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens, a pair of witch sisters cursed to see their true loves die an untimely death. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also return as their beloved aunts, also witches, who guide them through their family’s magical, albeit complicated, legacy.

However, this time around, Bullock and Kidman step into the role of advisers, with the film’s logline noting: “A multi generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other.”

Yet, Bullock assured to Vanity Fair that moviegoers don’t need to see the first movie to enjoy “Practical Magic 2” – even though there will be plenty of Easter eggs.

“If you haven’t seen the first film, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “But if you did see the first film, there are nostalgic reminders that we’re still in the same place with the same people, and we’re bringing on two more magical baby witches.”

Bullock’s comments come two days after original “Practical Magic” star Evan Rachel Wood, who was replaced with King, called out her former collaborators for not reaching out about the recasting.

“I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, because no one who worked on the original film did,” Wood said in a Tuesday Instagram story. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Though, director Susanne Bier has defended that Wood’s replacement was “not a personal thing,” telling Variety at the premiere: “It was that the kids in the story are right out of college, and so it wasn’t really a question, you know? We had to recast.”

“Practical Magic 2” releases in theaters on Sept. 10.