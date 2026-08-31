Joey King Responds to ‘Practical Magic 2’ Fan Saying Her Casting ‘Completely Ruined’ the Movie: ‘I Know It’s Hard’

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Joey King responded directly to a “Practical Magic 2” critic who said her being cast in the movie “completely ruined” it.

TikTok user Christian Vitek took to their account to slam King’s casting in the upcoming “Practical Magic 2.” Her role was played in the original 1998 film by Evan Rachel Wood but King took over the part for the 2026 legacy sequel. Vitek made those negative thoughts about the pivot public.

“Joey King being in ‘Practical Magic 2’ has completely ruined what would have been a beautiful, witchy fan fave movie,” Vitek said. “Like sorry queen I’m sure you’re sweet.”

King responded directly to her critic. The actress commented on the post – which was later deleted – urging Vitek and others upset she took over for Wood’s role to still give the film a chance.

“Awww no!! I do hope you like the movie, it was a true honor to be in it as a massive fan of the original myself,” she wrote. “I know it’s hard sometimes when legacy sequels are made and casting is different than what certain people envisioned, but I only ask that you open your mind a little and see how much fun I had making it.”

As is the case with many people who are Internet mad, when confronted with the person they’re attacking, Vitek changed course. A second post went up praising King and promising to buy multiple tickets to the film as a way to apologize for the first video.

“Joey King being in ‘Practical Magic 2’ is going to eaaaat. I can’t wait to see queen’s witchy powers,” Vitek said in the follow-up post. “I’ll be buying two tickets as part of my public apology to Joey King.”

While Wood won’t be back for the sequel, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprise their roles as the Owens sisters with Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also returning. They’re joined by newcomers King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

Per the official synopsis, the sequel “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

“Practical Magic 2″ hits theaters on Sept. 11.